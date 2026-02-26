How Big Is The McDonald's Big Arch Burger?
Rarely does another country's fast food scene get a big burger before the United States. But after success in France and the U.K., McDonald's is bringing its oversized Big Arch burger across the Atlantic to the home of big food. (We are the place where people watched a show about a man engaging in giant-portion food challenges, after all.) It's about time the Big Arch hits our shores, and it does seem to live up to its name. The Big Arch burger comes with two quarter-pound beef patties, three slices of white cheddar, crispy onions and slivered onions, plus the usual lettuce and pickles on a toasted poppy seed and sesame bun. The Big Arch is a 14-ounce burger coming in at over 1,000 calories.
Aside from its size, the burger also has a unique condiment, the Big Arch Sauce. The sauce, which differs from Big Mac sauce, got attention while the burger was tested in Canada and Portugal, and is a mix of mustard, sweet tomato, and pickle flavors. The Big Arch comes out on March 3 for a limited time only.
Is this the biggest fast food burger?
The Big Arch may be big, but this is America — fast food usually goes big or goes home. In-N-Out's biggest official burger is a 4-by-4 on the "secret" menu called a Quad Quad. An 18-ounce behemoth, it involves four burger patties and four slices of American cheese. On Reddit, people have reported ordering bigger, like one who got a 5-by-5 at the location in Keizer, Oregon. Of course, there is the legendary 100-by-100 that a blogger bought back in 2006, but that was a stunt.
Wendy's has the Triple Cheeseburger with three patties and three slices of cheese with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mayo. The meat on its own is 12 ounces. A slice of American cheese is usually around ¾ ounce, making this heavier than the Big Arch on cheese and beef alone.
While it's not quite as big as the ones above, The Daily Meal's favorite burger is the Big Buford from Checker's and Rally's (the two chains merged in 1999 and have the same menu). The quality and flavor of all the ingredients were exactly what we wanted from a burger. If you are looking to go big instead of going home, you can always get the Triple Big Buford.