Costco's New 4-Pound Pie Has Shoppers Flocking To The Bakery

For all the attractive elements of Costco, one of customers' favorites is the bakery. Far more than just bread, it also cranks out an ever-evolving catalogue of desserts. And true to the store's reputation for bulk shopping, the desserts tend to be massive. And its newest pie, exciting customers, weighs 4 pounds.

Costco's new Lemon Custard Pie is appealing both in its size and simplicity. Most of the weight comes from a massive amount of lemon custard, richly ringed with a whipped topping. This hefty pie comes at a price of $18.99, but that's no deterrent to consumers who know they're in for a treat.

One excited Reddit user said, "this just sounds a little too good. I need to buy this when I go next time." Another Reddit user sarcastically quipped, "they're trying to kill me." Although people who have tried it say it's good, don't expect a tart bite: This pie uses a mild lemon custard with virtually no tartness.