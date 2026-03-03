Costco's New 4-Pound Pie Has Shoppers Flocking To The Bakery
For all the attractive elements of Costco, one of customers' favorites is the bakery. Far more than just bread, it also cranks out an ever-evolving catalogue of desserts. And true to the store's reputation for bulk shopping, the desserts tend to be massive. And its newest pie, exciting customers, weighs 4 pounds.
Costco's new Lemon Custard Pie is appealing both in its size and simplicity. Most of the weight comes from a massive amount of lemon custard, richly ringed with a whipped topping. This hefty pie comes at a price of $18.99, but that's no deterrent to consumers who know they're in for a treat.
One excited Reddit user said, "this just sounds a little too good. I need to buy this when I go next time." Another Reddit user sarcastically quipped, "they're trying to kill me." Although people who have tried it say it's good, don't expect a tart bite: This pie uses a mild lemon custard with virtually no tartness.
Costco's other massive desserts, and how to save some for later
One of the most appealing aspects of this new Lemon Custard Pie is its sheer size. It's approximately the same size as Costco's 4-pound brownie walnut pie, which debuted earlier this year to similar excitement. There's clearly consumer demand for Costco's enormous pies, and it shows throughout the company's record.
Both of these pies rank among the biggest desserts in Costco history, alongside 4-pound pies past like Costco's key lime and triple chocolate cream pies. Costco's mammoth pies can be cut into 12 large or 16 smaller servings, making them perfect for big gatherings. But if you don't have an entire party to feed, you don't have to rush to finish the Lemon Custard Pie in a couple of days, either.
Similar to how you can turn a Costco Banana Cream Pie into a frozen dessert, you should be able to preserve the Lemon Custard Pie as an ice cream-like treat. Assuming the pie has cornstarch, freezing it whole threatens unpleasant textures as the broken-down thickener thaws, but it shouldn't be a problem if served frozen. Mix the entire pie into an empty ice cream container for a smooth, scoopable frozen dessert that should keep into the summer.