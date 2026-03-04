19 Spring Aldi Finds To Look Out For This March 2026
Whether you're looking for new foods and kitchen items for spring in general or just for Easter, a slew of Aldi Finds products will arrive in March. Among the variety of foods are savory items like chicken nuggets in cute shapes and potatoes O'Brien. Meanwhile, numerous chocolates and snacks make these March Aldi Finds ideal for the sweetest Easter ever. As for kitchen items, you'll find cups, tumblers, miniature Dutch ovens, and serving dishes to give any spring gathering a little pizzazz.
Keep in mind that only a limited supply of Aldi Finds products will be available in stores. Sometimes, these premium deals are so sought after that they sell out rather quickly. Once they're gone, they're gone until the next season — if they come back at all. So, if you're determined to grab one of the spring Aldi Finds on this list, you might want to plan a visit to your local store on Wednesdays when the items are first stocked on the shelves.
Crofton farmhouse ceramic mini bakers
Featuring strawberry vines on cream-colored bases and lids, this set of two Crofton farmhouse miniature bakers is a charming addition to your spring cooking. Like the pumpkin casserole dishes among the decorative Aldi bowls you need for fall, these are made of ceramic. They each also have two handles for convenient maneuvering, and similar tiny Dutch ovens like this have been safe to use on both the stovetop and in the oven. The Crofton farmhouse ceramic two-pack mini bakers will be available starting March 11 for $12.99.
Moser Roth chocolate truffle eggs
When it comes to Moser Roth, chocolate lovers can't get enough of its Aldi truffles. The brand features various flavors and combinations at different times of the year, and many shoppers agree that it's one of the best chocolates ever. Some have described them as close to Lindt truffles. Made with Fairtrade cocoa, the eight chocolates are shaped like eggs and filled with mixed flavors: mousse au chocolat, raspberry cream, sea salt caramel, and strawberry rhubarb. Moser Roth chocolate truffle eggs will be available from March 11 for $3.99 each.
Crofton Easter wood board
If you're looking for a serving board for charcuterie, this Crofton Easter wood board is returning to Aldi and is perfect for springtime gatherings because it's in the shape of a bunny. You don't have to use it only for serving fruits, veggies, and cheeses. Made of acacia wood in past years, shoppers have used the board for setting out candies and chocolates, as simple kitchen decor, and for craft projects with their kids. The Crofton Easter wood board will be available from March 11 for $9.99.
Benner tea party gift set
The Benner tea party gift set is a returning Aldi Finds item for spring, featuring the same 24 bags and flavors as in previous years: banana bread, berry crumble, blueberry muffin, lemon macaroon, raspberry cookie, and strawberry shortcake. Described as "light and flavorful, tasting just as it's labeled, with no bitter aftertaste" by one person on Facebook, it's nice that Aldi is sticking with the same formula here. Even the beautifully designed floral box and adorably illustrated packaging that shoppers just couldn't pass up are the same this year. The Benner tea party gift set will be available starting March 18 for $4.99.
Specially Selected spring assortment macarons
For March 2026, Aldi Finds is bringing back the Specially Selected spring assortment macarons that shoppers have been snatching up year after year. People have said on social media that these are their favorite, noting that they like the additional flavors not available the rest of the year. Along with those blueberry and blood orange macarons, the 24-count package also contains coconut, lime, pistachio, and raspberry. The main difference this year is the window packaging that allows you to see the macarons neatly lined up in the box. The Specially Selected spring assortment macarons will be available from March 18 for $9.99.
Crofton flower serving assortment
Aldi likes to release decorative serving dishes for the various seasons, such as the harvest serving platters, among its September Aldi Finds for charcuterie parties. This month, the store will have Crofton flower bowls and plates in different sizes, textures, and colors, including light purple and pastel pink. These come in sets of two and are a fantastic option for adding accents and splashes of spring hues to your kitchen throughout the season. The Crofton flower serving assortment will be available starting March 25 for $12.99.
Choceur chocolate Easter characters
Choceur is another fan-favorite chocolate brand and even took all three of the top spots in Daily Meal's ultimate ranking of Aldi chocolate bars. For spring 2026, the brand's animal-shaped chocolates will be returning. Choose from individually wrapped chicks, lambs, or mini bunnies in 4.4-ounce containers. These confections are made with Fairtrade cocoa (just like Moser Roth) and have a milky crème filling. The Choceur chocolate Easter characters will be available from March 11 for $3.49.
Adventuridge 40-ounce Thirst Crusher tumbler
Do you like switching up your travel tumbler each season? Don't miss out on the Adventuridge 40-ounce Thirst Crusher tumbler in the March Aldi Finds. Compared to the Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate, it's a deal at a quarter of the price. Shoppers report that they've never had a spill (unless it's turned completely over) and that it keeps their drinks cold all day. Alongside the blue flower pattern (pictured), a variety of colors and patterns will be available. If this release goes anything like previous releases, though, be prepared for these tumblers to fly off the shelves. The Adventuridge 40-ounce Thirst Crusher tumbler will be available on March 25 for $9.99.
Moser Roth finest Easter eggs
If you aren't interested in the aforementioned Moser Roth truffle eggs, perhaps the brand's finest Easter eggs will suit you better. These are available in just a few creamy-filled flavors: chocolate crème, crispy hazelnut, and hazelnut crème. Each bag contains about 10 of these European chocolate eggs, individually wrapped in different colorful foils based on their flavors. The Moser Roth finest Easter eggs will be available starting March 11 for $3.99.
Clancy's carrot cake or sweet vanilla kettle corn
Under its Clancy's private label, Aldi likes to release various flavors of kettle corn. The dark-drizzled flavor was among the December Aldi Finds perfect for stocking stuffers, while a peppermint-flavored option was perfect for Christmas Eve grazing boards. To shoppers' delight, Clancy's carrot cake-flavored kettle corn will be returning alongside the sweet vanilla flavor for spring 2026. One Reddit commenter previously said about the carrot cake flavor, "I ate the entire bag at once! Need to go back and stock up." Talking about the sweet vanilla, someone on Facebook said that it's "absolutely binge worthy ... I had to drive back and get a few more bags." The Clancy's carrot cake and sweet vanilla kettle corn varieties will be available from March 18 for $2.29.
Choceur Easter mixed bag
In addition to the miniature chocolate Easter characters, Choceur will have a mixed bag of chocolates. These might be more pleasing to kids' palates than the fancier Moser Roth cream-filled chocolates. Coming in an 8.82-ounce bag, they're perfect for setting out in your favorite spring candy dish. The Choceur Easter mixed bag will be available on March 11 for $4.99.
Crofton Easter serving assortment
Last year, the March Aldi Finds included a set of four pink and white, egg-shaped Crofton Easter appetizer stoneware with an embossed floral pattern. Larger oval serving platters were also sold separately. This year, Aldi is stocking similar egg-shaped plates and oval platters, and they'll be light blue and have an embossed bunny in the middle surrounded by a floral pattern. It's expected that the new set will also be made of stoneware and dishwasher- and microwave-safe like last year's. The Crofton Easter serving assortment will be available starting March 11 for $7.99.
Choceur peanut butter bunnies
If you like Aldi's Choceur peanut butter cups, which have a rich and smooth center compared to Reese's, you'll enjoy the private label's bunny-shaped version. These "milk chocolate bunnies with peanut butter filling" (per the package description) taste just like their cup counterpart but have less peanut butter because of their shape. Still, these are a popular candy among shoppers. One person said on Facebook, "So happy I picked up two bags of these addicting chocolate peanut butter bunnies! So good!" Plus, each cute candy in the 6-ounce bag has its own wrapping. The Choceur peanut butter bunnies will be available from March 11 for $3.99.
Millville raspberries 'n cream or carrot cake pancake mix
It takes a little bit of forethought to make carrot cake pancakes. If you have a sudden craving this spring, though, having some Aldi's Millville carrot cake pancake mix should work in a pinch. Or, pick up the raspberries 'n cream mix for a sweeter alternative. Each comes with its own flavored frosting — cream cheese with the carrot cake and white chocolate with the raspberries 'n cream — but you can use syrup if you prefer. Rather than pancakes, consider using these 16.9-ounce box mixes to make waffles. The Millville raspberries 'n cream or carrot cake pancake mix will be available on March 18 for $3.99.
Kirkwood spring chicken nuggets
Kirkwood chicken nuggets are among the Aldi prepared chicken items you should buy, and you actually have a few options. Although the crispy chicken nuggets that landed on the 2025 Product of the Year list are a little different, there's no reason to think that the brand's spring-shaped nuggets will be on the shelves for long. Described on the 24-ounce package as "chicken breast patty fritters with rib meat," they're only made with white meat from chickens that are never raised with antibiotics. They're super cute, too, coming in bunnies, ducks, eggs, butterflies, and flowers. The Kirkwood spring chicken nuggets will be available starting March 18 for $6.29.
ALDI seasoned potatoes O'Brien
Season's Choice potatoes O'Brien have been among the Aldi Finds for many years now, hitting the shelves a couple of times every year. As part of the big changes coming to Aldi in 2026, they are simply being rebranded as Aldi seasoned potatoes O'Brien and getting updated packaging. You can expect the same mixture of potatoes, onions, and green and red bell peppers — all fresh and diced for your convenience. Plus, you still get a 28-ounce bag. The Aldi seasoned potatoes O'Brien will be available on March 25 for $3.49.
Choceur solid milk chocolate eggs
If you're looking for a simple candy option for Easter or spring in general, the Choceur solid milk chocolate eggs could be it. These don't have any fancy fillings or flavors like some of the aforementioned options, which makes them appealing to all ages. The 7.05-ounce package has also been a popular March Aldi Finds item for years. On Facebook, one person said, "I bought 2 [packages] of the Choceur solid milk [chocolate] eggs. They are toooo good [and] do not help w[ith] Weight Watchers. Aldi has the best chocolate (my addiction). Yikes !" The Choceur solid milk chocolate eggs will be available from March 11 for $3.49.
Crofton spring glass cup with lid
Like with the Adventuridge travel tumblers, Aldi likes to give its shoppers multiple ways to sip their favorite drinks. Its Crofton line releases glass cups with lids and reusable straws in various designs throughout the year. For spring 2026, the design features chickens and rabbits among leaves and flowers — all in pastel colors. We expect the 16-ounce cup, which is designed for cold beverages, to feature a bamboo lid similar to previous models. The Crofton spring glass cup with lid will be available starting March 18 for $3.99.
Bake House Creations spring cake pops
Aldi has been selling cake pops for a few years. Under the Bake House Creations label, birthday cake, cookies and cream, and chocolate flavors are regularly available on the shelves. Many shoppers like them so much, especially for the price, that they skip the cake pops at Starbucks and go to Aldi instead.
Some limited-time Aldi Finds flavors are released throughout the year, though, and the flavors this month are lemon, orange, and strawberry. A product of Canada, the four-pack of bite-sized desserts is made with no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Instead, the brand uses fruit and vegetable juices for the colors. The Bake House Creations spring cake pops will be available on March 25 for $4.99.