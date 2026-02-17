I Tried Costco's New Double Chocolate Mint Ice Cream Sundae, And It's 100% Worth The Hype
While fans were preparing for the return of McDonald's seasonal Shamrock Shake, which is arriving today, February 17, Costco surprised everyone with a mint chocolate treat. On February 16, Instagram accounts like @costcohotfinds and @costconewdeals posted about a new Double Chocolate Mint Sundae. Since then, social media users have been buzzing about the dessert.
Not many people have had the chance to try this yet. Most of the comments online were along the lines of "Looks delicious" from other accounts that post about food. Those who did try it tended to either like it or have a critique about how the ice cream isn't as minty as they would like. Food content creator, Morgan Chomps, on Facebook recommends the Costco food court hack of adding the chocolate chip cookie to your order to dip in the sundae. If your sweet tooth has no limit, this may be an option for you.
Methodology
The dessert I eat most often is ice cream. In 2023, my friends and I found a list online of the best ice cream shops in Los Angeles and decided to work our way through it, putting our results in a spreadsheet. I judge all ice cream by texture and creaminess, add-ins, and flavor. To me, the most important factor is the creaminess — I don't like gritty or icy ice cream — it needs to be smooth.
After reading all the comments on this sundae, I drove over to my nearby Costco to try it. It was still morning, so this ended up being part of my balanced breakfast. I don't often get ice cream from the Costco food court (I live too close to one to open up those floodgates). My memory of the soft serve at the food court is that it's good; nothing special, but a good deal for the quality of ice cream.
The availability, price, and nutrition of the double chocolate mint sundae
People online have reported that this isn't available at every Costco. I'm lucky that it appears to be in the Los Angeles area right now, and people have found it in Maryland, South Carolina, and other locations. In the last few years, Costco has begun requiring a membership to eat at the food court. The food court near me is outside the entrance, but I had to scan my membership at the self-order kiosk to be able to access the menu. The kiosk offers the option of adding a chocolate chip cookie to your order. I passed.
At my Costco, it was only $2.99, $0.50 more than the normal ice cream sundae with strawberry or chocolate topping. So far, people posting about it online are reporting the same price. As for calories, this is a decadent treat that comes with 790 of them.
How the double chocolate mint sundae tastes
After some quick photos, I took my first bite. My initial thought was that the commenters saying they could barely taste the mint must prefer an overwhelming hit of the flavor. It's certainly the taste of mint flavoring as opposed to fresh mint leaves, but that's what I want when chocolate is involved. As I took more bites with the various chocolate additions, the mint taste faded a bit, but it resulted in a good balance between the flavors. The ice cream is creamy and fluffy. There's no grittiness, and it has the right amount of air injected into the mix to give it a pleasant softness.
The double chocolate additions work. The sauce brings most of the rich flavor — it's a good, standard chocolate sauce that works well with the mint. The cookie adds texture; I was expecting an Oreo-type cookie, but this is denser, like the cookie found inside of a Girl Scouts Thin Mint. It provides a nice crunch. Altogether, the sundae was delicious. I gave half to my partner, whose favorite ice cream combo is mint and chocolate, and she loved it, but is now upset to learn we have this for only $2.99 so close to our house.
Final Thoughts on the double chocolate mint sundae
I'd rank this high on a list of the best items at the Costco food court. While this sundae is available, I'm probably going to have to only go to Costco at peak hours — purely so the line will talk me out of picking one up for the drive home. In terms of quality, this rates above average on my spreadsheet of what I can get in LA. However, in terms of value, this can't be beat. This is a great dessert for anyone who likes the Girl Scouts Thin Mint cookies. My only advice is to eat this later in the day, not for breakfast like I did. I can only imagine what everyone there thought of me buying an ice cream sundae before 11 a.m. on a workday.