I Tried Costco's New Double Chocolate Mint Ice Cream Sundae, And It's 100% Worth The Hype

While fans were preparing for the return of McDonald's seasonal Shamrock Shake, which is arriving today, February 17, Costco surprised everyone with a mint chocolate treat. On February 16, Instagram accounts like @costcohotfinds and @costconewdeals posted about a new Double Chocolate Mint Sundae. Since then, social media users have been buzzing about the dessert.

Not many people have had the chance to try this yet. Most of the comments online were along the lines of "Looks delicious" from other accounts that post about food. Those who did try it tended to either like it or have a critique about how the ice cream isn't as minty as they would like. Food content creator, Morgan Chomps, on Facebook recommends the Costco food court hack of adding the chocolate chip cookie to your order to dip in the sundae. If your sweet tooth has no limit, this may be an option for you.