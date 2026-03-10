Takis' New Flavor Takeover Feels Hostile

I was 41 years old when I learned about Takis. Apparently these rolled tortilla chips are intense, and they aren't for the weak. They also come in a variety of shapes and flavors. I didn't know whether to be excited for a new food challenge or give this assignment to someone else. However, I don't like shying away from culinary adventure. With my courage at the forefront, I worked with the company to get all the new flavors soon after they dropped so I could review and let you know the ins and outs of this rolled tortilla treat.

In February of 2026, Takis launched a new campaign: All Intense, Not All Spicy. The goal here is two-fold: Give folks a ton of new options, especially those who don't love spicy treats, and support Takis' goal to remove artificial colors across its entire snack lineup before 2026 comes to an end. Two great visions, indeed.

My goal is to give you the ultimate guide to Takis' new flavors, sharing everything from pricing, availability, and my honest take on what feels like a Gen Z snack. I definitely have a favorite, but some of these flavors didn't impress me. Let's see if you agree!