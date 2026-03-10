Takis' New Flavor Takeover Feels Hostile
I was 41 years old when I learned about Takis. Apparently these rolled tortilla chips are intense, and they aren't for the weak. They also come in a variety of shapes and flavors. I didn't know whether to be excited for a new food challenge or give this assignment to someone else. However, I don't like shying away from culinary adventure. With my courage at the forefront, I worked with the company to get all the new flavors soon after they dropped so I could review and let you know the ins and outs of this rolled tortilla treat.
In February of 2026, Takis launched a new campaign: All Intense, Not All Spicy. The goal here is two-fold: Give folks a ton of new options, especially those who don't love spicy treats, and support Takis' goal to remove artificial colors across its entire snack lineup before 2026 comes to an end. Two great visions, indeed.
My goal is to give you the ultimate guide to Takis' new flavors, sharing everything from pricing, availability, and my honest take on what feels like a Gen Z snack. I definitely have a favorite, but some of these flavors didn't impress me. Let's see if you agree!
Methodology
For this taste test, I worked with a Takis brand representative to get all the new flavors soon after their release date. They were sent right to my door, so this one was easy-peasy.
From here, I worked my way through the new flavors. I started with the no heat and mild options like Xtreme Lime then worked towards the spice, so as to not blow out my palate. Since the texture was relatively the same for all, I was focused on the overall taste and how well the flavor profile matched its intended label. I judged each Taki variety based on how balanced, complex, and flavorful it was, while on the lookout for those that weren't overly spicy, intense, or artificial-tasting.
Price and availability
The six new Takis flavors featured in this article launched on February 9th, 2026. What's great about Takis is you can find them in most grocery stores, but they have a permanent home in Walmart and on Amazon. You can also find a lot of these flavors at convenient stores, so keep your eyes peeled the next time you're out and about. Select flavors are available exclusively at participating retailers for a limited time. Check out Kroger, Albertsons, Circle K, Walgreens, and Five Below.
A 9.9-ounce bag averages about $4, give or take depending on the store, and you can usually find the 17-ounce bags for around $5. You can also find variety packs and packs of Mini Takis for $10 to $15 on Amazon, too, making for a great lunchbox addition or portioned on-the-go snack.
Pickle Punch
After my first taste of the Takis brand, I could understand the appeal. I loved the crunch of the tortilla, and the flavors were as bold as advertised. I thought I would hate these, since pickle-flavored snacks are usually super salty, but I have to say — Pickle Punch is pretty decent.
Regarding nutrition, all the new Takis flavors fell around the same numbers. In Pickle Punch, you'll find 150 calories in an 11-piece serving, along with 8 grams of fat, 190 milligrams sodium, 2 grams of protein, and 17 grams of carbs.
I appreciated that this flavor tasted balanced. You can tell it's "pickle" without it leaning too sour or tart. You get light dill on the front end with heat that builds on the back. This flavor was marked as "medium," but to me, this one tasted almost as mild as Takis' original non-spicy flavor, Intense Nacho. If you like a little brine in your midday snack, try the new Pickle Punch. It's worth the buy.
Smokin' BBQ
After my first Takis taste test, I was interested to see what else these new flavors had to offer. Next up, I tried the Smokin' BBQ. When I opened the bag, I got a burst of sweetness and a touch of smoke. Needless to say, I was intrigued. The bite was definitely barbecue forward, but there was a lot of salt that cut out some of the sweetness I was smelling. Some disappointment came from the fact the flavor faded quickly, and I didn't get any heat. These were marked "mild," and they were definitely just that.
While 11 pieces of this flavor still offers 150 calories, 8 grams of fat, 2 grams of protein, and 17 grams of carbs, you'll find less sodium than Pickle Punch — 170 milligrams — which honestly feels shocking based on what I tasted. These weren't bad, but they definitely didn't scream "barbecue" like some other barbecue chip brands. However, I enjoyed the light sweetness and the smokey notes throughout the bites. We'll call this flavor just okay.
Xtreme Lime
Long story short, I hated these. The Xtreme Lime flavor was not for me. The company describes this flavor as "loud," and man, that was right on the nose. I think someone needs to tell Takis to turn down the volume.
Like the others options, you'll find 11 pieces have 150 calories, 8 grams of fat, 180 milligrams of sodium, 2 grams of protein, and 16 grams of carbs. To me, none of that matters. I am never eating these again.
The lime smell alone was so artificial, and the taste followed in the aroma's footsteps. I know Takis is trying to forgo the artificial route, but I think these need more work. My first bite was so tart and sour, and while there was no heat, there was no respite from the salt. I went in for one more bite to ensure I got it right, but that's where this part of the taste test ended. The build up of the acidic flavoring was too much for me. I have a favorite Takis flavor, but this one isn't it.
Crazy Buffalo
Crazy Buffalo is definitely crazy, mainly because it doesn't taste a thing like traditional buffalo wing sauce. Let me explain.
Before we get to taste, we have to talk about the color. Why were these Takis pink? I'm not sure if it was the buffalo sauce spices or some weird turn of events, but the color was unsettling, especially because of Takis' sans-artificial-everything movement.
These didn't smell or taste like buffalo sauce to me. The heat did build somewhat on the backend, but it felt acidic. I guess we could call these hot sauce-esque, but not buffalo. They were somewhat salty and super bland compared to the others. If you're still willing to give these a try, 11 pieces will run you 150 calories, 8 grams of fat, 170 milligrams of sodium, 2 grams of protein, and 17 grams of carbs. Will I eat these again? Maybe if they are in front of me, but when I think of buffalo, I think of heat and bold flavors. I found neither here.
Hot Honey
Before I tell you my absolute favorite Takis flavor, we are heading to the other end of the spectrum. If I were ranking these new flavors, Hot Honey would come in last place. While they featured roughly the same nutrition info as the other flavors, with 150 calories, 8 grams of fat, 115 milligrams sodium, 2 grams of protein, and 17 grams of carbs in 11 pieces, the flavor profile was not a match.
This option was the worst of the bunch. Man, what is this flavor profile? When you smell the bag, it smells super sweet. But when you take that first bite, it's a floral mess. These legitimately taste like a mix of some weird hard candy and soap. I was utterly stumped. The branding did suggest sweet honey, but this was too much, especially for a savory, spicy treat.
However, the heat is real with this flavor. One bite and that off-putting profile became flooded with spice. I'm not sure what to say about these. The heat is there; the flavor is not.
Jalapeño
If you had me guess which new Takis flavor would be my favorite before the taste test, Jalapeño wouldn't have been in my top three. Let me tell you — this flavor is a tried and true winner.
The Jalapeño flavor was my favorite, so much so I would happily run out and buy another bag. What sold me was the fact that these smelled and tasted like real jalapeño. There was nothing that looked, smelled, or tasted artificial. I loved that the main flavors were the lightly salted tortilla and the heat from the jalapeño — that's it. Just a nice peppery spice and heat. It was a balanced bite every time. Regarding nutrition, you'll find 150 calories in 11 pieces with 8 grams of fat, 170 milligrams sodium, 2 grams of protein, and 17 grams of carbs.
The heat built nicely, but it wasn't overpowering, and the green pepper flavor was on point. If you take nothing else away from this Takis tasting, know that Jalapeño is worth the buy.
Final thoughts on the new Takis flavors
Overall, I was unimpressed with the new Takis flavors, save for the Jalapeño option. I loved this flavor and enjoyed eating (almost) the entire bag in one sitting. These rolls were super tasty, and there was nothing about them that felt artificial. These chips were the star of the show.
However, the rest of the group was lacking. I didn't mind the Pickle Punch option, and the Smokin' BBQ flavor was decent, but the rest missed the mark. For the most part, the flavors just didn't match what was labeled on the bag, and to me, that doesn't equal success.
I know Takis has a big following and a ton of other flavor options and types, and has even become one of America's favorite snacks in recent years. I think this new mission to remove artificial colors and flavors is a positive one, and with some time, Takis will get it right.