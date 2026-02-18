Costco Just Recalled Some Restaurant Gift Cards: Here's Why

Costco's a great place for all sorts of deals, but not just on the thousands of products you can pluck off the shelves. The warehouse chain has also long been a destination for great deals on gift cards, some of which were even good at multiple restaurants — "were" being the operative word. A major change in business has prompted Costco to issue an unusual recall.

The store recently sent a letter to customers who bought a Synergy Restaurant Gift Card between October 27, 2025, and January 26, 2026, notifying them that the Synergy Gift Card Network shut down as of January 31, and according to Synergy, February 1 was the last day they could be redeemed at restaurants.

Customers with one or more of these dead gift cards can take them to their local Costco for a refund on any remaining balances. If you're unsure about a remaining balance, you can still check them at this website. Refunds may take a while, though. Other customers who have done this reported the process taking a long time, perhaps because of Synergy and/or Costco systems being overloaded with refund requests.