These Are The 2 Highest-Rated Costco Stores In America, According To Shoppers

There's no doubt that consumers love Costco, and shoppers typically have a favorite that they frequent. Travelers may even check out the local Costco at their vacation destination. In a sense it's all the same store, but individual warehouses do differ. And, per the results of a customer survey, two Costcos are the best of the best: one in Meridian, Idaho, and the Fortune Park location in Indianapolis, Indiana.

FinanceBuzz surveyed 5,000 Costco customers nationwide to rank their most frequented warehouse on the following attributes using a 1-10 scale: cleanliness, friendliness, stock (product variety and availability), quality of samples, number of samples, and parking lot quality/accessibility.

Compared to a maximum possible score of 60, both of these warehouses tied at 55.2, scoring above a 9 in most categories — sometimes significantly so. The Fortune Park store in Indiana scored an impressive 9.7/10 on cleanliness and stock. Its only relative missteps were an 8.9 on sample quality and an 8.5 on its parking lots. However, the other winner's worst category was also parking lots: the Meridian Costco notched an 8.