Costco Just Dropped A New Sundae, But It's Not Exactly What Shoppers Want

After (or before) a big day of shopping, many Costco customers like to stop by the food court for a snack or even a full meal. One of the most popular treats is the revolving ice cream sundae, featuring limited-time recipes that Costco regularly swaps out for new ones. And while customers are excited about the newest sundae, it's a bittersweet satisfaction that leaves many longing for something better.

Costco's Churro Caramel Sundae is a base of vanilla, chocolate, or swirled soft serve topped with a salted caramel drizzle and crunchy churro bites, available for $2.99. People are satisfied with its craveable cinnamon sweetness, but it understandably makes many of them miss Costco's churros.

On an Instagram reel about the new sundae, a comment with over 3,000 likes read, "We don't want bits of churros. We want the whole **** churros back!" Other commenters echoed similar sentiments, complaining that Costco would have the audacity to put bite-size churro pieces on top of ice cream but deny fans the full experience.