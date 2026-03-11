New McDonald's Value Menu Will Offer Deals For $3 Or Less

McDonald's currently has a value menu — known as McValue — with deals starting at five bucks. Beginning in April, the fast food chain will have even more value menu deals — some of which will be for just $3 or less, as reported by the The Wall Street Journal.

The company is focusing on bringing in customers on a budget and "protecting our leadership position in value," as stated by Chief Executive Chris Kempczinski in an investor call. This is a continuing effort to add affordability to the McDonald's menu. In 2024, McDonald's announced the aforementioned McValue meals for 5 bucks. Then, in 2025, it added a deal that allows you to get certain items for just one dollar (after buying another item at full price). Despite these efforts, the best-value fast food burger of 2026 isn't from McDonald's (or Burger King), but rather Whataburger.

With this new announcement, the company sent out a message to chain franchisees, stating, "We have achieved incredible progress together and remain committed to meeting ever-changing customer needs." So which menu items are getting the McValue treatment?