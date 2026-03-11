New McDonald's Value Menu Will Offer Deals For $3 Or Less
McDonald's currently has a value menu — known as McValue — with deals starting at five bucks. Beginning in April, the fast food chain will have even more value menu deals — some of which will be for just $3 or less, as reported by the The Wall Street Journal.
The company is focusing on bringing in customers on a budget and "protecting our leadership position in value," as stated by Chief Executive Chris Kempczinski in an investor call. This is a continuing effort to add affordability to the McDonald's menu. In 2024, McDonald's announced the aforementioned McValue meals for 5 bucks. Then, in 2025, it added a deal that allows you to get certain items for just one dollar (after buying another item at full price). Despite these efforts, the best-value fast food burger of 2026 isn't from McDonald's (or Burger King), but rather Whataburger.
With this new announcement, the company sent out a message to chain franchisees, stating, "We have achieved incredible progress together and remain committed to meeting ever-changing customer needs." So which menu items are getting the McValue treatment?
What to expect on the upcoming new value menu
When the new value menu starts up in April, many of the deals will be for breakfast items. As reported by the Wall Street Journal (per a company email), McDonald's has received the most success with lower-income customers with breakfast deals and discounts.
Starting in April, customers will be able to buy a combo of a McMuffin, a hash brown, and a coffee for just $4, which means that you can try the McDonald's breakfast hack of sticking the hash brown inside of the sandwich to make the meal easier to eat on the go. Further, there's the $3 menu, which will include menu items like the sausage biscuit and a four-piece chicken nugget box. Notably, these deals will replace the current deal of buying a second item for just a buck.
We'll have to wait to hear more of the items that we can expect to show up on the upgraded McValue menu. In the meantime, you can brush up on some of the best McDonald's ordering hacks, many of which promote ways to save money at the fast food chain.