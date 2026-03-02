13 HomeGoods Items That Will Add A Touch Of Spring To Your Kitchen

Shopping at HomeGoods can feel a bit like a treasure hunt. With inventory that varies between stores and new items coming in throughout the week, you never know exactly what you'll find. But with spring peeking over the horizon, one thing you'll certainly find is an influx of kitchenware and decor reflecting the warmer days ahead.

Fans of discount department stores already know HomeGoods typically stocks a lot of dishware, and spring collections are no exemption. The chain offers multiple varieties of decorative yet functional plates with spring-like themes of birds, flowers, and lively pink hues. Easter also makes an appearance through rabbit-printed plates that clearly evoke the holiday.

It's not just plates, though. There are plenty of other items to bring a bit of spring into your kitchen, especially if you enjoy hosting. These include (among other selections) a springtime deviled egg tray, glass pitchers with matching highball cups, floral chip-and-dip trays, and for the seafood fans among us, the perfect seasonal serving platter for shellfish.