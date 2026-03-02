13 HomeGoods Items That Will Add A Touch Of Spring To Your Kitchen
Shopping at HomeGoods can feel a bit like a treasure hunt. With inventory that varies between stores and new items coming in throughout the week, you never know exactly what you'll find. But with spring peeking over the horizon, one thing you'll certainly find is an influx of kitchenware and decor reflecting the warmer days ahead.
Fans of discount department stores already know HomeGoods typically stocks a lot of dishware, and spring collections are no exemption. The chain offers multiple varieties of decorative yet functional plates with spring-like themes of birds, flowers, and lively pink hues. Easter also makes an appearance through rabbit-printed plates that clearly evoke the holiday.
It's not just plates, though. There are plenty of other items to bring a bit of spring into your kitchen, especially if you enjoy hosting. These include (among other selections) a springtime deviled egg tray, glass pitchers with matching highball cups, floral chip-and-dip trays, and for the seafood fans among us, the perfect seasonal serving platter for shellfish.
Rabbit plates and figurines
Some HomeGoods shoppers have spotted these round, white plates decorated with green flowers and fruits along the rim and featuring a realistic rabbit illustration in the center. Perfect for propping up on display or serving a meal, you may be able to find these in different colors at different HomeGoods locations (or other, similar stores). And because it's Easter season, there are plenty of decorative figurines to display alongside them, too.
Lettuce serving bowl
This whimsical serving bowl looks like a large green lettuce leaf, making it a natural fit for serving salads or other vegetables — you can even leave it on the table as an attention-grabbing fruit bowl. For some, this item evokes Easter by way of rabbits' known fondness for leafy greens, but this versatile bowl can be a centerpiece dish year-round.
Pink and white deviled egg trays
Give a classic party dish a spring twist with these pink and white deviled egg trays. Classic deviled eggs had a long history before they became a potluck star, appearing as far back as Ancient Rome, where hard-boiled eggs were typically served with spicy sauces.
These trays are designed for modern, self-contained deviled eggs, though if Easter brunch calls for a neoclassical vibe, the two divots in the middle could serve as cups for sauces that guests can spoon over their eggs.
Dimpled floral vase
Springtime is commonly associated with brightness as the days grow longer and we get further from the winter equinox. And it doesn't get much brighter than this stark-white vase, decorated with reflective white plant details and dimpled all over for a striking appearance. It's perfect for an accent rose by the window, on a kitchen island, or next to utensils and cutting boards for an aesthetic boost while cooking.
Duck hatchling figurines
They're not exactly Easter eggs, but these ceramic duck hatchling figurines certainly evoke the Easter theme with their cartoonishly cute faces peeking out of their cracked shells. Place them in empty corners to fill the kitchen with a touch of life, or get your ducks in a row (literally) and place several of them together in a windowsill, like a little family.
Pink floral dishware
If you want to bring the essence of spring into your kitchen without the Easter overtones, this pink-and-white dishware collection features gentle sketches of flowers and birds along each plate's rim to frame whatever food is in the center. As with other such plates, these are great for decoration or regular use. If you're lucky, your HomeGoods might have the large, matching teacups as well.
Gold-rimmed pink and white plateware
This duotone dishware collection is perfect for adding a touch of spring to more minimalist and modern kitchens. You'll find no line drawings reminiscent of grandma's house here — just solid colors of pink or white gracing a ribbed exterior, capped off with classy gold trim along the edge. You may also be able to find small, complementary gold trays perfect for napkins, flatware, or salt and pepper grinders.
Bird plates
These plates add a pop of brightness to traditional spring decor with their full-color illustrations of birds, flowers, and greenery instead of monochromatic line drawings. The images fill more of the plate, making them especially suitable for display in glass-doored cabinets, though they're perfect for serving food as well. As with HomeGoods' other designs, there may be coordinating pieces such as jars, tea kettles, and mugs, too.
Lemon pitcher and highball glasses
Its high sugar content may mean that lemonade isn't as hydrating as people think it is, but it's still a classic drink for warmer weather, and its bright, citrusy flavor can make any day feel brighter. These pitchers and matching highball glasses bring a hint of that refreshing reputation with embossed yellow lemons on the side. Either alone or as a set, these will bring a punch of springtime liveliness to any gathering.
Fruit plates
These patterned plates may not be intended for serving fruit, but you can certainly use them for this purpose, especially if you want the food to match the fruit prints decorating each plate's rim. Bright images of strawberries and tomatoes decorate each piece and suggest a certain freshness for kitchen decor or served food. Available as dinner plates, chargers, and bowls, their black and green rim detailing also adds a touch of modern sophistication to their old-school aesthetic.
Springtime dish towels
HomeGoods often has a plethora of dish towels available for purchase, and the approaching springtime season is bringing lots of bright colors, floral patterns, rabbits, and other thematically appropriate designs to the fore. Though dish towels have plenty of obvious practical uses in the kitchen, you can also hang them on empty wall space or otherwise display them as cheery kitchen decor.
Floral chip and dip tray
Perhaps one of the more unique springtime finds at HomeGoods, this chip and dip tray is only one piece, so you don't have to worry about losing the dip center. It's decorated with assorted colorful flowers against a glossy white background, making it well-suited for any hosting duties this upcoming season. And since items like this are typically devoid of such decoration, its uniqueness is sure to catch the eyes of your guests.
Crustacean serving tray
Residents of the Gulf Coast know that March to June is the best time for a crawfish boil, with the peak season typically occurring in late spring. Prepare for the boil (or any other seasonal seafood) ahead of time by picking up this kitschy-yet-cute crustacean serving tray while it lasts. Decorations of fruits, crabs, and lobsters make the mouth water with anticipation over springtime platters of fresh seafood. Plus, the tasteful blue rim makes the feast presentation Instagram-worthy.