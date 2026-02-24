What Is The Pentagon Pizza Report And Why Would Pete Hegseth Want To Throw It Off?
In a February 22 episode of Fox's Sunday Briefing, host Peter Doocy asked former Fox News personality and current Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth if he keeps track of the X account Pentagon Pizza Report. Hegseth replied that he is aware of it and that he's "thought of just ordering lots of pizza on random nights just to throw everybody off" (per The Hill). If he follows through, Hegseth, who previously risked U.S. servicemembers' safety by sharing "sensitive military information" through the Signal app (via NPR), seems to be wising up.
The X account tracks pizza orders in the Washington, D.C. area, which can signify when Pentagon officials are staying late due to military action somewhere in the world. If Hegseth orders pies on an off night, nearby pizzerias (no, not the ones we named the 10 best in D.C.) see a surge of orders, even if nothing major is happening in the Pentagon. This muddies the tracker's data by giving it false signals. (Perhaps the Pentagon should just invest in a pizza oven and learn how to use it.) The goal of this muddying, according to Hegseth, is simply to "keep everybody off balance." The tracker also keeps tabs on activity at Freddie's Beach Bar & Restaurant, the nearest gay bar to the Pentagon, as a secondary indicator.
Pentagon Pizza Report's track record
The X account Pentagon Pizza Report has appeared to accurately predict military movements in the past. One such pizza prognostication occurred on June 12, 2025, when the account noticed an increase in Google Maps activity at four pizzerias near the Pentagon. Later that night, news broke of Israel's attack on Iran. It seems evident that four pizzerias' worth of people knew what was going on and stayed up to watch. At the same time, Freddie's Beach Bar & Restaurant saw unusually low attendance on Google Maps. The account has yet to post in 2026.
Another such tracker, the Pentagon Pizza Index, is still up and running. Today, February 24, the index is noticing a 250% increase in sales at the Domino's near the Pentagon. Hegseth joked he would order from this chain to throw trackers off (after all, Domino's has quietly become America's go-to pizza spot), so this could be him seeing the joke through. Or it could be the military preparing to watch the 12 F-22 stealth fighter jets the U.S. just deployed at an Israeli Air Force base as tensions mount with Iran (via The Times of Israel).