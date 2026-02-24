What Is The Pentagon Pizza Report And Why Would Pete Hegseth Want To Throw It Off?

In a February 22 episode of Fox's Sunday Briefing, host Peter Doocy asked former Fox News personality and current Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth if he keeps track of the X account Pentagon Pizza Report. Hegseth replied that he is aware of it and that he's "thought of just ordering lots of pizza on random nights just to throw everybody off" (per The Hill). If he follows through, Hegseth, who previously risked U.S. servicemembers' safety by sharing "sensitive military information" through the Signal app (via NPR), seems to be wising up.

The X account tracks pizza orders in the Washington, D.C. area, which can signify when Pentagon officials are staying late due to military action somewhere in the world. If Hegseth orders pies on an off night, nearby pizzerias (no, not the ones we named the 10 best in D.C.) see a surge of orders, even if nothing major is happening in the Pentagon. This muddies the tracker's data by giving it false signals. (Perhaps the Pentagon should just invest in a pizza oven and learn how to use it.) The goal of this muddying, according to Hegseth, is simply to "keep everybody off balance." The tracker also keeps tabs on activity at Freddie's Beach Bar & Restaurant, the nearest gay bar to the Pentagon, as a secondary indicator.