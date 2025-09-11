23 Chain Restaurant Logos That Should Never Be Updated

With so many food restaurant chains out there offering tasty bites and drinks, having a strong brand presence is crucial. Well-designed logos play a significant role in a company's success, allowing customers to quickly recognize it at a glance. Certain iconic chain restaurant logos have stood the test of time, and we think they should hold onto their well-known features.

In our opinion, leaving a logo unchanged doesn't restrict a restaurant chain from making a few tweaks. Consider one of the oldest emblems in the world: Stella Artois' logo is older than the brand itself, as the original company was established in 1366 — well before the brand as we know it launched in 1926. The famed horn is still a prominent feature, but over the years, the brand has tweaked the word placement, font, and shading.

Meanwhile, some food logos have hidden messages that take decades for people to notice. For example, the bear in the mountain of the Toblerone emblem made headlines in 2022 after a 10-year-old noticed it — well after the candy started featuring the Matterhorn's jagged outline in 1970. (Unfortunately, Toblerone can no longer legally use its iconic Swiss mountain logo because of a geographical technicality.) With all that in mind, let's dive into the chain restaurant logos that should never change — if these companies can help it.