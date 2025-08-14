We Can't Believe How Much A Taco Bell Taco Used To Cost

All prices eventually have to increase. It's the unfortunate reality we live in, and it affects food just as much as anything. Taco Bell may be seen as one of the more affordable fast-food chains in the country; however, looking at the price they charged for a taco in 1965, it's clear that times have changed. Although it's not adjusted for inflation, knowing that you could have bought a taco for only 19 cents is mind-boggling.

When you adjust that for inflation, you'll find that the difference isn't so drastic from how things are now. $.19 in 1965 equates to $1.94 today, and a Taco Bell Crunchy Taco is listed at $1.69 on the website. That means the Crunchy Taco has gotten less expensive when adjusted for inflation. Of course, this differs depending on the location, since Taco Bell operates as a franchise chain. This means each store controls its pricing based on local factors.

However, you can get a taco from Taco Bell for less than $1.69 if you get the Spicy Potato Soft Taco. That only costs $1.19, tying it for the cheapest option on the menu along with the Cheesy Roll Up. Adjusting that for inflation, it would've cost a mere $.12 in 1965, which is still incredible to think about. Not only that, but there were only five items on Taco Bell's menu at that time. Now, you can get anything from a taco to some sweet and spicy chicken nuggets.