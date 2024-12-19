What Really Makes Buffalo Wild Wings' Chicken So Delicious?

For many people, paradise is simple: it's a place where you're surrounded by friends, cold beverages, and there's a game on. Add a massive basket of chicken wings — preferably from Buffalo Wild Wings — and well, that's a perfect night. Chicken wings are a ubiquitous menu item at bars and restaurants now, but that wasn't always the case. Buffalo Wild Wings might not have invented the chicken wing, but since the chain started in the 1980s, and has been steadily expanding to hundreds of locations across the United States, it's a lot easier than it used to be to get your hands on a plate of wings. Thank goodness, because Buffalo Wild Wings makes some of the best wings around.

A good chicken wing requires three things: a juicy and meaty interior, a crispy and crunchy exterior, and a tasty sauce or dry rub. Buffalo Wild Wings nails all three. For the record, the sauce or dry rub doesn't necessarily have to be spicy, but it does need to be tasty. Oh, and if it's not too much trouble — ranch and bleu cheese, both? That's right, the restaurant has those dipping sauces (and more).

To help you understand how exactly Buffalo Wild Wings makes its food so good, we took a closer look at the chain and its famous wings. What secrets might the chain's kitchens hold?