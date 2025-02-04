Eugene Levy's Eyebrows Are The Star Of Little Caesars' 2025 Super Bowl Ad
As the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL, Little Caesars is splashing back onto the Super Bowl ad scene in a big way, with Emmy award-winning actor and comedian Eugene Levy — and his eyebrows — being wowed by a new flavor of Crazy Puffs: Bacon & Cheese.
In an email sent to Daily Meal, Little Caesars shared the ad in which Levy finds the mouthwatering flavor of Little Caesars' Crazy Puffs so eyebrow raising that his eyebrows flutter right off of his head, and off on an adventure. Newly freed, the eyebrows float away to grace a baby's face as an out-of-place mustache and become holy figures to fuzzy caterpillars before visiting his daughter and flying back home to Levy's forehead — who then hears about the new Bacon & Cheese flavor, and the eyebrows get going again.
Little Caesars' Bacon & Cheese Crazy Puffs are a blend of mozzarella, muenster, and cheddar cheeses, baked with pizza sauce, and topped with applewood smoked bacon, a drizzle of buttery-garlic flavoring, and parmesan cheese. Fans of the Crazy Puffs will be glad to know they're now available nationwide.
Little Caesars' success with inventive menu items
Although Eugene Levy was paid for his appearance in Little Caesars' Super Bowl ad, the family appreciation of Crazy Puffs is genuine. His son Dan Levy, also an Emmy award-winning actor, has called Crazy Puffs "near perfect." Stressing to his TikTok audience that "this is not a paid thing," he said that "Little Caesars Crazy Puffs — they're not paying me for this — are stunning."
@abarnfullofblouses
Dan Levy on Little Caesars Crazy Puffs #danlevy #foryoupage #fyp #littlecaesarscrazypuffs #littlecaesars
Little Caesars has a long history of unusual menu items, and not all of them are successful. But Crazy Puffs — essentially a mini pizza muffin — are the latest in a line of smash hits for the chain. These include Little Caesars' pretzel crust pizza in 2014, which the chain brought back by popular demand in 2019 and 2023.
But sometimes popularity isn't enough to keep an item on the menu. In the 1990s, Little Caesars' Pepperoni Crazy Bread had its legions of fans, but the beloved side nonetheless left restaurant menus after only a brief availability. The many fans of Crazy Puffs will no doubt hope the new Bacon & Cheese version sticks around longer.