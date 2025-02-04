Eugene Levy's Eyebrows Are The Star Of Little Caesars' 2025 Super Bowl Ad

As the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL, Little Caesars is splashing back onto the Super Bowl ad scene in a big way, with Emmy award-winning actor and comedian Eugene Levy — and his eyebrows — being wowed by a new flavor of Crazy Puffs: Bacon & Cheese.

In an email sent to Daily Meal, Little Caesars shared the ad in which Levy finds the mouthwatering flavor of Little Caesars' Crazy Puffs so eyebrow raising that his eyebrows flutter right off of his head, and off on an adventure. Newly freed, the eyebrows float away to grace a baby's face as an out-of-place mustache and become holy figures to fuzzy caterpillars before visiting his daughter and flying back home to Levy's forehead — who then hears about the new Bacon & Cheese flavor, and the eyebrows get going again.

Little Caesars' Bacon & Cheese Crazy Puffs are a blend of mozzarella, muenster, and cheddar cheeses, baked with pizza sauce, and topped with applewood smoked bacon, a drizzle of buttery-garlic flavoring, and parmesan cheese. Fans of the Crazy Puffs will be glad to know they're now available nationwide.