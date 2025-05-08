6 Steaks At Longhorn Steakhouse, Ranked
When you want a steak dinner, you have a couple of standard restaurants you can choose from. Longhorn Steakhouse is one of those, known for grilling up fresh steaks that are lightly seasoned so you can embrace the savory meat flavor without frills. But which of their steaks will provide the best experience for your taste buds and your wallet?
The Daily Meal has previously helped you figure out which Outback Steakhouse steak was best and created an ultimate ranking of Texas Roadhouse steaks. Now, we're here to do the same with Longhorn Steakhouse. I had the opportunity to test and rank six steaks from the chain based on taste and price versus quality. To do this, I relied on more than 15 years of food industry experience and a great love of steak generally. You can read my full methodology at the end of this article. Ready to figure out which steak you'll order at your next Longhorn Steakhouse visit? Let's get into it.
6. New York Strip, 12-ounce
I want to preface this lowest ranked steak by saying that none of them were bad and I enjoyed each of them, just on different levels. This New York Strip costs $27.29 at my local Longhorn Steakhouse, in Vineland, New Jersey, and comes in a 12-ounce serving size. Personally, I think this is a really good size — not too big and not too small.
The meat is flavorful and richly umami, with limited seasonings — despite this, it doesn't taste unseasoned. One thing I don't enjoy is how charred the ends are, and this is a slightly tougher piece of steak to begin with. Aesthetically, this is a nicely charred steak despite the obviously overdone ends, with a little shine of grease. The greasiness paired with the charred ends, which were too tough to eat, is the reason this steak ranked so low. While palatable and even delicious outside these issues, I wouldn't order this again and can't truly recommend it based on this single experience.
If you do choose to order this steak, I recommend ordering this with a sweet potato (topped with buttery brown sugar, of course) and a strawberry salad for the best pairing. The sweetness of these two side dishes perfectly balances the savoriness of the meat — just keep in mind the strawberry salad costs $2 extra. Personally, I felt it was worth it.
5. Outlaw Ribeye, 20-ounce
The Outlaw Ribeye is a massive 20-ounce steak that costs $33.29 at my local Longhorn Steakhouse. Honestly, the serving is a bit large for me, personally — but that also means you could cut this and your sides in half and take it home for lunch the next day. And, I can personally attest that these steaks are just as good the next day because I definitely ended up with leftovers during this taste test.
This cut is rich and flavorful, with a tender, juicy texture, which is my own personal preference. There is a bone in this cut, although it's hard to see, which is something to be aware of. The flavor profile is a rich umami with hints of smoky char and buttery notes from the heavy marbling. Distinct grill marks make this an aesthetic piece of meat. The external fat on this piece wasn't cooked quite as thoroughly as I would have preferred, and there's a slight greasiness along the outside — these relatively minor issues made this steak sit too heavy on my stomach, which is why it ranked below better cooked, less greasy options.
Since this cut is so rich, I recommend pairing it with lighter sides to balance the meal and ensure it isn't so heavy it's sickening. I suggest the fresh steamed asparagus (if you're willing to pay the $2.99 upcharge) or broccoli, along with a mixed green salad.
4. Renegade Sirloin, 6-ounce
The Renegade Sirloin is a modest six ounce steak that comes at the relatively affordable price of $16.49. Although it isn't the top-ranking steak, it is your best option if you want to enjoy a steak dinner on a budget. You may also choose this (or the filet) if you're looking for smaller portion sizes.
This is a lean steak with almost no marbling or external fat, offering a medium toughness that isn't so much that it's difficult to chew. This is fantastic since sirloins can easily be too tough if not cooked properly. Aesthetically, there aren't any defined char marks and the entire surface looks a little burnt — initially, this made me worry the steak would be overdone and I'm glad that wasn't the case. However, the heavy charring does affect the taste and texture a bit — I think if the steak had been cooked a little less, it would have been even better, which is why it ranked lower than steaks like the perfectly cooked T-bone.
With this being a lean, small steak, I recommend going a little heavier and heartier with your chosen sides. I'd personally choose the mashed potatoes and skip out on the side salad in lieu of the French onion soup. Just be aware that the French onion soup is another upcharge of $2.99, so if you don't want to pay that, choose the broccoli instead for a standard pairing.
3. Fire-Grilled T-Bone, 18-ounce
The Fire-Grilled T-Bone offers the second largest serving size at 18 ounces and comes with a price tag of $30.79. Although it's a large serving, remember there's a T-shaped bone in this cut (hence the name), so it isn't all meat.
This T-Bone offers a medium amount of fat and marbling, which makes this a tender cut with the mildest buttery notes — it's certainly not as defined as with the ribeyes, but enough to distinguish it from leaner cuts. There are nicely defined grill marks and a light char on the external fat that makes this an aesthetically pleasing steak — if you're someone who eats with their eyes (like me), this is a cut that will draw you in. Although this steak is perfectly cooked (in my opinion), I had to deduct points for the price versus quality. This is a relatively expensive cut for very little meat — and it's deceiving because of the bone in this piece, which makes it look like you receive more. I don't quite believe the quality and quantity of this cut was worth the price tag, but I can admit that may be a matter of personal preference.
Since this steak is so large (and with a moderate amount of external fat), I suggest going light and small with your side choices for the best experience. Either a Caesar salad or a mixed green salad would work well here, so feel free to choose based on your personal preference. I would opt for a vegetable for your other side, with the steamed asparagus or Longhorn Steakhouse's crispy Brussel sprouts being excellent upcharge options and the broccoli being a good standard choice.
2. Ribeye, 12-ounce
The Longhorn Steakhouse Ribeye offers what I think of as an ideal serving size at 12 ounces, and costs $27.29. This is significantly smaller than the other ribeye option at Longhorn Steakhouse, and it also doesn't have a bone in it. I want to say that I enjoy the smaller serving size here because it's hard to find a ribeye anything less than massive when dining out.
This steak is beautifully cooked, despite no distinguished grill marks and an encompassing char that looked like it may be overdone — thankfully, it wasn't. A buttery tenderness greets me on my first bite, with a distinct charred flavor and light seasoning. There's a considerable amount of external fat, which is my personal preference, and only a light amount of grease. Truthfully, this would easily take first place if we were considering my personal preference alone, and I don't have any negative remarks for the ribeye. However, this cut is definitely of a lower quality than the filet, and that's obvious when you eat each of them — hence why this ribeye took second place.
Since this is a rich, hearty cut of meat with a lot of fat and marbling, I recommend opting for lighter sides (like I did with the other ribeye cut). Here, I think seasoned rice and broccoli are an excellent combination. In my experience, rice tends to help me stomach fattier meals (although I'm not sure why), while broccoli tends to be lighter overall.
1. Flo's Filet, 6-ounce
Flo's Filet is a small 6-ounce steak costing $25.99 — and while it's the most expensive steak per ounce, it's also the highest quality by far. Honestly, I'm not surprised that the filet won this ranking because these cuts in general are truly unrivaled. I highly recommend ordering it on your next trip to Longhorn Steakhouse.
The umami profile here is much more mild than the other steaks and is really enhanced by the seasonings. There's an exceptional tenderness that's soft and delicate without heavy marbling — which makes it an excellent choice for those who prefer little to no fat on their pieces but don't want toughness either. Aesthetically, this has a light char over the full surface area, but no grill marks.
This is a lean but tender cut that could pair perfectly with any side offerings at Longhorn Steakhouse. However, I personally recommend opting for a baked sweet potato and mixed green salad. Alternatively, you could opt for a loaded baked potato if you're not a fan of their sweeter cousin. Looking for more dining out advice? Check out this ranking of six fast food cheeseburgers to see who came out the winner. Or do you want to discover other fantastic places to have your steak dinner? Discover which 50 steakhouses are the best in America. Either way, we've got you covered!
How I chose the best Longhorn Steakhouse steaks
Longhorn Steakhouse steaks were chosen based on their availability at my local restaurant in Vineland, New Jersey. Steaks encompass the general idea of the whole menu, with the only steak not appearing on this list being the porterhouse — this steak wasn't included because it's a dual cut that includes both the New York strip and the filet, which both appear on this list.
To make my judgments, each cut of steak was judged based on price versus quality and taste. In this aspect, personal preference played a small role, but I aimed to be as unbiased as possible. Aesthetics and how well a cut was cooked also played in when it was challenging to determine the better of two closely-matched steaks. For this ranking, I relied on more than 15 years in the food industry, where I spent countless hours at the grill station cooking steaks. My experience cooking steaks at home (on the stovetop or an outdoor grill) also helped me make my decisions.