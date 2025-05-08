6 Steaks At Longhorn Steakhouse, Ranked

I want to preface this lowest ranked steak by saying that none of them were bad and I enjoyed each of them, just on different levels. This New York Strip costs $27.29 at my local Longhorn Steakhouse, in Vineland, New Jersey, and comes in a 12-ounce serving size. Personally, I think this is a really good size — not too big and not too small.

The meat is flavorful and richly umami, with limited seasonings — despite this, it doesn't taste unseasoned. One thing I don't enjoy is how charred the ends are, and this is a slightly tougher piece of steak to begin with. Aesthetically, this is a nicely charred steak despite the obviously overdone ends, with a little shine of grease. The greasiness paired with the charred ends, which were too tough to eat, is the reason this steak ranked so low. While palatable and even delicious outside these issues, I wouldn't order this again and can't truly recommend it based on this single experience.

If you do choose to order this steak, I recommend ordering this with a sweet potato (topped with buttery brown sugar, of course) and a strawberry salad for the best pairing. The sweetness of these two side dishes perfectly balances the savoriness of the meat — just keep in mind the strawberry salad costs $2 extra. Personally, I felt it was worth it.

