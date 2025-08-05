Once-Failing Italian Restaurant Chains That Are On The Way Back

The popularity of Italian food in the United States cannot be overstated. That popularity comes, of course, from the history of the country and its population. The 19th and 20th centuries saw a huge amount of Italian immigration to both major cities and towns alike, with the food culture of the country settling in and becoming part of the fabric of American society. Nowadays, you don't have to search long to find a good Italian meal — and the wealth of Italian restaurant chains across the country make things even easier. Walk five minutes in any direction and you're pretty likely to bump into an Olive Garden, Maggiano's, or Buca di Beppo, and be able to grab an Italian-American dish at a reasonable price.

However, not all of these chains have been permanently successful. Even the biggest Italian restaurant chains have had some struggles in their time, and have been at risk of closing entirely. That's not the American way, though — and there have been just as many comebacks as there have been failures, with restaurant chains finding ingenious ways to reinvigorate their brands in a post-COVID landscape. Let's look at those Italian restaurant chains that are going to be even more prominent in the years to come.