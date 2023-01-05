Here's What You Should Know About Jack In The Box's New $5 Value Box
The jack in the box that most of us are familiar with is a crank-operated, humanoid toy that has both terrified and delighted children since its inception by exploding out of its cubic vestibule. Much like its namesake toy, the Jack in the Box fast-food franchise has had more than 2,200 locations pop up around the United States since it was founded in 1951.
The Jack in the Box menu goes beyond the offerings of most burger and fry joints out there. For example, the franchise has experimented with the strange-sounding Burger Dippers. But perhaps the most noteworthy departure from standard fast-food fare available for purchase at Jack in the Box is its tacos, which feature a greasy blend of American cheese and ground beef and can be purchased at the shocking rate of two for $0.99, per The Wall Street Journal.
Clearly, Jack in the Box is not averse to offering its customers deals. Now, the chain has introduced a new value box, and it's filled to the brim with delicious foods (per FoodSided).
The Jack Pack is absolutely stacked
According to ChewBoom, "Each $5 Jack Pack includes one Taco, Curly Fries and a drink served with your choice of Jack's Good Good Chicken Sandwich, or a Jr Bonus Jack." ChewBoom goes on to explain that the Good Good Chicken sandwich is a toasted bun stuffed with breaded chicken, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and pickles, brought together with Jack in the Box's famous Good Good sauce. The Jr Bonus Jack is a grilled 100% beef patty smothered in American cheese and paired with a variety of topping and condiments.
You may not know that the Bonus Jack, which was a staple of the Jack in the Box menu in the decades following the chain's inception, is not always available. This makes the $5 Jack Pack deal all the more enticing. FoodSided adds that the $5 Jack Pack will only be available for a limited time.