The Ultimate Ranking Of Panda Express Menu Items

Have you ever dreamed of trying every single Panda Express entree? We are happy to report that we lived your dream — and it was just as fantastic as you think. Maybe you've always wanted to branch out from your usual order, but think the famous Orange Chicken is just too good to pass up. We explored every single dish so you can know once and for all which meals are worth the gamble. As long-time fans of Panda Express, we jumped at the opportunity to sample and rank each of their dishes, even if it meant we couldn't go back to our local shop for a while. "You want every single one?" the teenager at the cash register asked with a cocked eyebrow. "Why?"

Now a national favorite, the very first Panda Express location opened in Glendale, California in 1983. Once a small venture by a couple, Peggy and Andrew Cherng, it's now a worldwide business with more than 2,300 locations, and is famously one of the only fast-casual Chinese restaurants on the market — if you only have time for drive-through, Panda Express is the answer. Even though we have been eating there for years, some dishes shocked us with how good they were. Others were so disappointing, that we feel like they disgraced the name of Panda. We ranked the dishes based on taste, texture, and how well they lived up to their name. Keep reading to see where your favorite ranks on the list.