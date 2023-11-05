Is There A Hidden Message In The Wendy's Logo?

The first Wendy's menu was only comprised of five items, and while you could enjoy a sweet ice cream treat in the form of the franchise's famous "frosty" and a piping hot bowl of chili, fan-favorite items like the pork-packed Baconator were still just a glimmer in the fast food founders' eyes. Despite the massive menu expansion, the Wendy's logo has remained quite similar across several generations. However, around a decade ago, Wendy's revamped its image, giving a new look to a familiar face.

Anyone familiar with the franchise knows that its ubiquitous braided redhead mascot is essentially a homing beacon for fast food aficionados everywhere. However, many readers may not be aware that Wendy's founder regrets the name, as he feels it puts undue pressure on his daughter, who served as the inspiration for the restaurant's red-haired mascot. While bearing in mind the history of the Thomas family-focused franchise, you might be tempted to believe that the new logo's designers managed to sneak the word "mom" into the young girl's dress redesign. In actuality, the "mom" neckline of the dress is nothing more than a happy accident.