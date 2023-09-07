Here's Why Your Local Chili's May Be Getting A (Temporary) New Logo

Chili's iconic red chili pepper logo is instantly recognizable, so why is the company making changes to it? It turns out they have a very noble reason. According to a September 7 press release, this year marks Chili's 21st year partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for the Create-a-Pepper program, which takes place during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September. This program, which began in 2002, invites guests to donate $1 or more in exchange for coloring a sheet featuring the chain's pepper logo. However, there's something special happening this year. For the first time, Chili's is replacing the sign outside its Memphis location with a patient's artistic interpretation of the Chili's logo. Additionally, the chain is providing local budding artists with an opportunity to showcase their artwork both inside and outside some restaurants temporarily.

In an effort to display this artwork in "bigger and bolder" ways, the chain will take customers' creations and use them to adorn the walls of local restaurants. Some of this art will even be featured on the exteriors of select local establishments. George Felix, the Chief Marketing Officer of Chili's, expressed, "This year, our Create-A-Pepper program is truly reaching new heights by showcasing children's artwork as our iconic Chili Pepper logo on some of our restaurants across the country."