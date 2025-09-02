This Is How Red Lobster Is Planning A Major Comeback

When Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy in 2024, many of us assumed the restaurant was gone for good. Like many restaurants that have struggled to stay open in recent years, Red Lobster faced numerous restaurant closures across the country, and things were looking bleak.

To everyone's surprise, though, Red Lobster announced the hiring of a new CEO, Damola Adamolekun, in late 2024. Adamolekun brought with him a plan for bringing the long-beloved seafood chain back to dominance. Since then, Red Lobster has been betting big on its new image — and it seems to be paying off. The chain is generating hype in the news and all across social media for its bold new approach to marketing and dining experience, letting customers know that it's coming back better than ever.

So, what can customers expect from the new and improved Red Lobster? Let's take a look at all the things that have changed, and everything that's staying the same. Here's everything we know about what Red Lobster has planned for its big comeback.