Cracker Barrel Brings Back Its Old Logo After Sparking Backlash
After a whirlwind few days for the Tennessee-based restaurant chain, Cracker Barrel has retracted its controversial logo change due to rampant backlash from diners across the country. In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Cracker Barrel addressed fans outrage and announced its decision to scrap the new logo before it was properly implemented. "We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have," the chain states. "Our new logo is going away and our 'Old Timer' will remain."
The new logo — which replaced the barrel and "Old Timer" Uncle Herschel character for a more streamlined, text-centric look — was unveiled on August 19, with the restaurant touting that the updated art was "rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all." (via AP News) This feeling was not shared by customers, however, who took to the internet to voice their displeasure with the decision. Among them was President Donald Trump, who said, "Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response," in a Truth Social post on Tuesday. (via BBC)
Why did the scrapped Cracker Barrel receive so much backlash?
While the proposed updated Cracker Barrel logo was panned across the board on social media, the reason why differed greatly depending on who you asked. For many right-wing politicians, activists, and commentators, the new logo was a matter of Cracker Barrel "going woke" and was done solely for political reasons. Despite this not being the first time Cracker Barrel was called woke by conservative pundits (last time it was due to plant-based sausage), the logo controversy getting the attention of incredibly influential people, such as the president, made the backlash even more aggressive this time around.
Alternatively, there was also a bevy of consumers who felt that Cracker Barrel's choice to simplify its logo — which has become a disdained trend among many brands over the years — was a poor design choice and too minimalist to stand out in the same way that the old one always had. Ultimately, regardless of political affiliation, many deemed the new look to be far too lifeless to replace the absolutely iconic Cracker Barrel logo and are happy that Uncle Herschel is here to stay.