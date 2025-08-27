Cracker Barrel Brings Back Its Old Logo After Sparking Backlash

After a whirlwind few days for the Tennessee-based restaurant chain, Cracker Barrel has retracted its controversial logo change due to rampant backlash from diners across the country. In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Cracker Barrel addressed fans outrage and announced its decision to scrap the new logo before it was properly implemented. "We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have," the chain states. "Our new logo is going away and our 'Old Timer' will remain."

The new logo — which replaced the barrel and "Old Timer" Uncle Herschel character for a more streamlined, text-centric look — was unveiled on August 19, with the restaurant touting that the updated art was "rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all." (via AP News) This feeling was not shared by customers, however, who took to the internet to voice their displeasure with the decision. Among them was President Donald Trump, who said, "Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response," in a Truth Social post on Tuesday. (via BBC)