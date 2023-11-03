McDonald's Actually Got Its Start As A Barbecue Restaurant

Fast food is a massive industry, with a market share of around $322 billion. And while Americans love fast food in general, one brand tends to stand above all others: McDonald's. As the originator of fast food as a concept, it's not shocking that McDonald's is still the company sitting at the top of the heap, with more locations worldwide than any other fast food chain in the world and an industry-wide lead in profit.

But despite being the company that created the entire idea of fast food and revolutionizing the way Americans eat, McDonald's didn't start out as a fast food chain. Instead, it began as a humble barbecue restaurant with an original menu that featured not only burgers but all manner of grill staples. The company's journey from there to here was a long one involving two brothers with a completely new idea — and the salesman who effectively stole the company out from under them.