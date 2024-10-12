Stella Artois' Logo Is Older Than The Brand Itself

It's rare when a company or product logo has been in use for centuries, and even more rare when that logo predates the company or product. There are often interesting stories surrounding the logos of familiar products, and that includes Stella Artois beer. To fully understand its logo story, you need to turn the clock back to the 15th century.

The brewery where Stella Artois began in Leuven, Belgium, was originally called Den Hoorn — meaning "the horn" in Dutch — and was first really recognized as a brewery in 1466. In 1717, after nearly a decade of employment, Sebastian Artois bought the brewery and re-named it La Brasserie Artois, or Artois Brewery.

It wasn't until 1926 that the first Stella Artois beer was produced and the name became an official trademark. The beer was presented as a Christmas gift to the town that year, and the logo featured a star (or "stella ") as a tribute to the event. The logo, complete with the familiar horn — a nod to the brewery's beginnings — and now its new star, is still seen on the label of every bottle.