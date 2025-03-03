2025 Brings Exciting Changes To KFC

KFC has never been one to stay stagnant, and 2025 is proving to be a year of transformation for the fried chicken giant. From headquarters moves to menu upgrades and tech-forward innovations, the brand is making strategic shifts to keep up with the ever-changing fast-food scene. Some of these changes will be felt behind the scenes, while others — like a fresh take on KFC's classic sides – are aimed purely at customers looking for new ways to enjoy their go-to orders.

For a restaurant chain that's all over the country, these updates matter. KFC has built its reputation on consistency — crispy chicken, buttery biscuits, and coleslaw that hasn't changed in decades — but even the most recognizable brands have to evolve. Whether it's rethinking how customers order, introducing new flavors, or simply changing where decisions get made, KFC is making moves. Here's what you can expect in 2025.