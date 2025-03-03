2025 Brings Exciting Changes To KFC
KFC has never been one to stay stagnant, and 2025 is proving to be a year of transformation for the fried chicken giant. From headquarters moves to menu upgrades and tech-forward innovations, the brand is making strategic shifts to keep up with the ever-changing fast-food scene. Some of these changes will be felt behind the scenes, while others — like a fresh take on KFC's classic sides – are aimed purely at customers looking for new ways to enjoy their go-to orders.
For a restaurant chain that's all over the country, these updates matter. KFC has built its reputation on consistency — crispy chicken, buttery biscuits, and coleslaw that hasn't changed in decades — but even the most recognizable brands have to evolve. Whether it's rethinking how customers order, introducing new flavors, or simply changing where decisions get made, KFC is making moves. Here's what you can expect in 2025.
KFC moves its headquarters to Texas
If you were planning on going to the KFC headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky, you might need to rethink that trip. After decades in its home state, KFC is packing up and heading to Plano, Texas. The move brings the brand closer to Pizza Hut's headquarters — both chains operate under Yum! Brands — making collaboration and streamlining operations easier.
While it's a big shift, it won't happen overnight. About 100 corporate employees are expected to relocate, with another 90 remote workers making the move in the next 18 months. But Kentucky isn't losing KFC entirely — the company is keeping some corporate offices in Louisville and is even planning a flagship restaurant in the city to maintain its roots.
For customers, this won't change much — your bucket of Extra Crispy is safe. But for KFC, it's a fresh start in a new home, setting the stage for the other significant changes coming in 2025.
From reliable sides to loaded bowls
Chizza may have kicked off 2024, but KFC is switching gears in 2025 with a different kind of menu upgrade — turning its classic sides into full-fledged meals. The $5 Bowl lineup is expanding with new options like the Nashville Hot Mac & Cheese Bowl. It's the same creamy mac and cheese KFC fans know, but now topped with crispy, spicy chicken and drizzled with that signature Nashville Hot sauce.
Fast-food value deals are a battleground right now, and KFC is stepping up. The chain is giving customers a way to get a full, satisfying meal without breaking the bank. These bowls give customers the whole KFC experience in a single dish — no need to juggle multiple containers or deal with a messy sandwich on the go.
KFC is betting that bowls will become the go-to option for people who want something fast, filling, and fork-friendly. It's a small change, but one that could reshape how people order their fried chicken fix.
Mike's Hot Honey brings the heat
Spicy-sweet (swicy) movement is having a moment, and KFC is diving in with its latest collaboration with Mike's Hot Honey. For a limited time, the chain is rolling out tenders drizzled with the cult-favorite honey, blending crispy, savory chicken with a slow-building heat. It's a bolder flavor play than KFC usually makes, but one that taps into a growing love for sweet-heat pairings.
To make the most of the collab, KFC is also launching a $25 Fan Favorites Box, packed with four pieces of Mike's Hot Honey-drizzled bone-in chicken, a 12-piece order of nuggets, Secret Recipe fries, four biscuits, and a choice of four sauces — including Mike's Hot Honey itself. It's a clear sign that KFC isn't just leaning on classic flavors — it's paying attention to the flavors customers are craving now.
Will it stick around? That depends on how much fans love the combo. But given the rising popularity of hot honey on everything from pizza to fried chicken, this could be one limited-time offer that fans won't want to see disappear.
KFC's new prototype expands to Dallas
KFC is testing a new approach to how its restaurants look and operate, and the early results are promising. The chain has been experimenting with a KFC Original prototype in over a dozen Orlando locations, introducing a streamlined menu and a refreshed restaurant layout designed to make service faster and more efficient.
So far, the numbers speak for themselves — Nation's Restaurant News reports order accuracy has improved by 60%, guest satisfaction is up 41%, and service speed has jumped 30%. With those results, KFC is expanding the test, converting six traditional Dallas locations to the prototype in February.
It's not a full-scale redesign just yet, but if the Dallas locations see the same success, this could be the start of a larger shift in how KFC restaurants are designed. For now, the focus is on fine-tuning the experience — but it wouldn't be surprising to see more locations follow.
More tech, less hassle
KFC is doubling down on tech in 2025, rolling out self-order kiosks in over 1,000 locations. It's a shift toward convenience, letting customers place their orders faster without waiting in line. And while some still prefer ordering the old-fashioned way, kiosks are quickly becoming the new normal in fast food.
Behind the scenes, KFC is also launching a super app for employees, simplifying back-of-house operations. The app helps manage orders, track inventory, and coordinate teams — because even though customers won't see it, a well-run kitchen means a smoother, faster experience at the counter.
Between the menu upgrades, hot honey collab, and tech innovations, KFC isn't just adapting to changes in the industry — it's positioning itself for the future of fast food by making fried chicken faster, fresher, and more efficient at every step.