Toblerone Can No Longer Legally Use Its Iconic Swiss Mountain Logo

As delicious as chocolate can be (there's science behind our love for chocolate), some of the world's beloved chocolate and candies are distinguishable based on their design as much as for their taste. Toblerone, a chocolate bar made with honey and almond nougat, is notable among chocolate lovers for its triangle-shaped peaks, which resemble mountain peaks.

The chocolate bar was created in 1908 in the Swiss city of Bern by Theodor Tobler. In 1970, the Swiss alps, Matterhorn, was added to the packaging, further tying the chocolate bar to its Swiss origin. The mountain logo also depicts a bear on the side of the mountain. It pays homage to the Bernese bear and the Swiss capital of Bern, whose name derives from the German word for bear.

In 2016, Toblerone chocolate bars in the United Kingdom were down-sided to have wider "valleys" and shorter "peaks," causing a stir. (Mondelez International, the chocolate company's owner, cited rising cost in ingredients for the change.) Now, the chocolate bar is losing its iconic branding thanks to Swiss law.