Starbucks Is Removing 30% Of Its Menu Items. Here's Why

Starbucks is making some major changes to its menus at all U.S. stores, telling Daily Meal in an email that the coffee giant will soon push a roughly 30% reduction in menu options. The affected items are being cut, according to the email, to focus staff on higher-selling premium options instead of slowing things down with drinks that "aren't commonly purchased, can be complex to make, or are similar to other beverages on the menu."

The list of cut items is long, and includes many Frappuccino blended beverages. Frappuccino varieties getting the axe include Espresso, Caffè Vanilla, Java Chip, White Chocolate Mocha, White Chocolate Crème, Chai Crème, Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème, Double Chocolaty Chip Crème, and Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème.

Other menu items Starbucks is about to discontinue are its Iced Matcha Lemonade, White Hot Chocolate, Royal English Breakfast Latte, and Honey Almondmilk Flat White. Items will begin to disappear from the menu on March 4, with all cuts to be completed by the end of September 2025.