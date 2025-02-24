Starbucks Is Removing 30% Of Its Menu Items. Here's Why
Starbucks is making some major changes to its menus at all U.S. stores, telling Daily Meal in an email that the coffee giant will soon push a roughly 30% reduction in menu options. The affected items are being cut, according to the email, to focus staff on higher-selling premium options instead of slowing things down with drinks that "aren't commonly purchased, can be complex to make, or are similar to other beverages on the menu."
The list of cut items is long, and includes many Frappuccino blended beverages. Frappuccino varieties getting the axe include Espresso, Caffè Vanilla, Java Chip, White Chocolate Mocha, White Chocolate Crème, Chai Crème, Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème, Double Chocolaty Chip Crème, and Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème.
Other menu items Starbucks is about to discontinue are its Iced Matcha Lemonade, White Hot Chocolate, Royal English Breakfast Latte, and Honey Almondmilk Flat White. Items will begin to disappear from the menu on March 4, with all cuts to be completed by the end of September 2025.
Starbucks' new menu shows a change in business strategy
Starbucks' menu cuts come at a broader time of change for the company. An earlier announcement that Starbucks is no longer a free office space notified consumers that, in order to use Starbucks facilities like seating, tables, and restrooms, they must purchase something from the store. And although the company is reducing your options in that regard, fans of some of these endangered drinks should know that not all hope is lost.
Starbucks pointed out that some of the affected items have similar flavors to drinks that will remain on the menu. For example, the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino enjoys a similar texture to the discontinued Java Chip Frappuccino. Fans of the many crème Frappuccinos being cut can attempt to replicate their favorites with the classic Vanilla Bean Frappuccino and Starbucks' wide range of flavored syrups.
After the success of Starbucks' new cortado drink and other winter menu options, the company will continue debuting new seasonal items as the regular menu is trimmed down. The company says this reduction will "make way for innovation," at Starbucks. This March, expect to see the return of Starbucks' popular lavender drinks, plus two brand-new items, the Iced Cherry Chai and the Jalapeño Chicken Pocket.