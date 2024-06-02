What Happened To The Whataburger Mascot (And Is He Still Around)?

When debating on which chain has the best fast food burger, don't count out Whataburger. With its distinctly bright orange striped logo and small but mighty diehard fan base, Whataburger ranked 34 on the top 2023 Franchise Times Top 400 list. Depending on where you live, there may be plenty of things you didn't know about Whataburger.

The burger joint is mostly found in Texas, with 284 locations, branching out slightly throughout the Midwest and a handful of locations in states such as Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. But even Texas locals who claim that Whataburger is the number one best fast food burger (often citing the chain's SoCal rival, In-N-Out, for comparison), may not have known that Whataburger once had a mascot.

Not unlike Ronald McDonald, Jack, and The King himself, Whataburger too dreamt up a fast food mascot to help sell their burgers. According to Whataburger, an orange and white superhero clad in tights and a mask called Whataguy made his debut on kids meal bags in 1999. The company website claims that Whataguy appeared with a mission to "protect freshness, flavor, and the Whataburger Way!" While he is a bit elusive in most of the company's marketing campaigns, Whataguy is still credited as the burger chain's mascot 25 years later.