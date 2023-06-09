19 Discontinued Burger King Items We Probably Won't See Again

Burger King has been around since 1953 and has long been a mainstay in the fast-food industry. The restaurant has enjoyed this longevity for several reasons, including a willingness to experiment with the menu and try some new, interesting, and downright out-of-the-box menu items. This is how it has enjoyed a reputation of its own while competing against the McDonald's and Wendy's of the world.

As you take a look at Burger King's storied history, there are some items that have stood the test of time, others that shaped the fast-food industry, and other big swings and misses that were quickly discontinued. Some items flopped and were discontinued for good reason, while others still have die-hard Burger King customers clamoring for a return to the menu. This guide will delve into BK history, including cult favorites, weird experiments, and everything in between, with 19 discontinued Burger King menu items that we're unlikely to get back.