This Is The Type Of Beef Texas Roadhouse Uses

When it comes to ordering steak at a restaurant, there's nothing wrong with wanting to get your money's worth. Freshness and quality are the first things you should be on the lookout for. Thankfully, Texas Roadhouse delivers on both accounts, all while keeping founder Kent Taylor's vision for the restaurant to be affordable in clear sight. To that end, the restaurant is one of several steakhouse chains that proudly serve never-frozen beef.

In Daily Meal's ultimate ranking of Texas Roadhouse steaks, the bone-in ribeye took the top spot because of its thick cut and beefy flavor from being cooked to perfection with the bone left in. However, the wow factor starts with the restaurant choosing to serve only fresh, USDA Choice cuts of steak.

This high-quality beef grade is served in most steakhouses and may have less marbling (the fat woven throughout the meat) than its Prime-graded counterpart. That said, it's not as lean as Select-graded beef, the lowest of the USDA steak grades sold at the retail level. As a result, you get flavorful, juicy, and tender loin and rib cuts, while even the leaner cuts come out tender when braised, roasted, and simmered properly.