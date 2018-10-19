For most cooks, Thanksgiving is the foodie Super Bowl. It’s the moment of truth; expectations are high and the pressure is on — how will you handle cooking a multi-dish dinner for a group of friends and family?

The Essential Thanksgiving Countdown Planning Guide Gallery

Our editorial team is here to help, sharing expert recipes and advice for hosting and cooking Thanksgiving dinner. Whether you’re a veteran host looking for a new challenge in the kitchen or a Thanksgiving novice making a turkey for the first time, here's the essential guide for all your Thanksgiving needs.

This Thanksgiving countdown planning guide takes you day by day leading up to the main event, outlining tasks that you may find beneficial in making your Thanksgiving stress-free and, of course, delicious.

Above all, the important thing to remember is that Thanksgiving is a time to reflect and think about the blessings in life — put eating a good meal at the top of that list, so what are you waiting for? Read on for the essential Thanksgiving countdown planning guide.

Rachael Pack contributed to this story.