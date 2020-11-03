Potato Buns

Mix together all of the dough ingredients in a large bowl; knead them — by hand, mixer, or bread machine — to make a soft dough.

Place the dough in a lightly greased bowl, cover, and let rise in a warm place for 1 hour, or until it's almost doubled in bulk.

Turn the dough onto a lightly greased surface, gently deflate it, and divide it into 6 pieces. Handling will be easier if you grease your hands.

Roll each piece into a ball for hamburger buns, roll into logs for hot dog buns, or pat the dough into a lightly greased New England-style hot dog bun pan, stretching it into the corners.

If using the pan, grease the bottom of a jellyroll pan, lay it over the pan and weight it with something heavy, such as a cast iron skillet.

Place the balls into the greased cups of a hamburger bun pan, flattening gently. Or place them on a lightly greased or parchment-lined baking sheet, leaving 2 to 3 inches between them; flatten gently.

For hot dog buns, place the logs on the baking sheet and again flatten gently.

Cover and let rise until the buns have doubled in size, 60 to 90 minutes, or risen to within a half-inch of the top of the hot dog pan.

Toward the end of the rising time, heat the oven to 350 degrees.

Bake until light golden brown, 15-20 minutes.

If making hot dog buns in the pan, bake them with the sheet pan still covering and the weight still in place.

Remove buns from the oven, and brush them with melted butter, if desired.

Transfer the buns to a rack to cool.

Store buns, well-wrapped, at room temperature for several days; freeze for longer storage.