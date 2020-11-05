Take Thanksgiving to the next level with this turkey gravy that you and your guests will be grateful for.
This recipe by James P. Dewan was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- Pan drippings as needed
- Turkey or chicken broth as needed
- 3 Ounces butter, plus more for finishing the sauce
- 1 shallot, minced
- 1/2 Cup flour
- Turkey trimmings, cooked or raw as needed
- 1/2 Teaspoon dried thyme or herbes de Provence
- Salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions
Degrease pan drippings and combine with enough broth to make about 4 1/2 cups.
In a heavy bottomed saucepan, melt the butter over medium-high heat. Add the shallots and saute until very lightly browned.
Sprinkle flour over shallots and stir to make a roux. Cook the shallot/flour mixture, stirring, until it begins to turn a light brown, about 5 minutes.
Whisk in the turkey/chicken broth, add the turkey trimmings and herbs, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer slowly, 20 minutes.
Remove from heat and strain through a chinois or fine sieve into another saucepan. Bring back up to a simmer, then remove from heat and whisk in a tablespoon or two of butter. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and serve hot.