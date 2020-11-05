turkey gravy

Degrease pan drippings and combine with enough broth to make about 4 1/2 cups.

In a heavy bottomed saucepan, melt the butter over medium-high heat. Add the shallots and saute until very lightly browned.

Sprinkle flour over shallots and stir to make a roux. Cook the shallot/flour mixture, stirring, until it begins to turn a light brown, about 5 minutes.

Whisk in the turkey/chicken broth, add the turkey trimmings and herbs, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer slowly, 20 minutes.

Remove from heat and strain through a chinois or fine sieve into another saucepan. Bring back up to a simmer, then remove from heat and whisk in a tablespoon or two of butter. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and serve hot.