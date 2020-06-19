Tart Cherry Pie with Spiced Pie Crust

On a lightly floured surface, roll the disc of pie dough into a circle slightly larger than your pie dish. You want it to be approximately 1/8 inch (3mm) in thickness. Line a 9″ pie dish, leaving the extra dough overhanging. Trim the dough so there is about 1 inch overlapping the edge of your dish.

Transfer the cooled Montmorency Tart Cherry filling to the crust and smooth down. Place in the fridge while you prepare the lattice.

Roll out the second piece of dough (the rectangle) into a rough rectangle approximately 1/8 inch thick. Use a pastry cutter to cut strips for your lattice. Place your strips onto a parchment paper lined baking sheet and store in the fridge until ready to use. Press together the scraps and re-roll, these are good for extra lattice strips or for using pie stamps to cut out for the border – freeze for 10 minutes or so before stamping out to help the stamps hold their shape.

Arrange the strips of pie dough on the top of the pie, weaving into your desired lattice. If you are adding stamps, trim any overlapping pie dough and lattice strips so that they are flush with the edge of the pie dish, then glue on the stamps with a little egg wash. If you are crimping, trim the crust with a little overhang and then crimp as desired.

Rest the pie in the fridge for at least 30 minutes. While the pie is resting in the fridge, preheat the oven to 425°f/220°c. Place a baking tray on the bottom rack of the oven.

Brush the pie with egg wash and sprinkle liberally with raw sugar. Bake at 425˚f/220˚c for 20 minutes, or until the pastry is set and beginning to go golden. Reduce the temperature 375°f/190°c and bake until the pastry is deeply golden and the filling is bubbling slightly, 50 to 60 minutes.

Store leftovers wrapped in foil at room temperature and re-warm slightly when serving.