Pullman Bread

November 11, 2020
A perfect rectangular, soft loaf for all your sandwich needs
Pullman bread recipe
Photo courtesy: Michael Tercha, Chicago Tribune/Lisa Schumacher/food styling

Baking in square tin pans helps to create loaves with minimal crust. Back in the day, this was the bread of choice for croutons, breadcrumbs, sandwiches and toast.

This recipe written by Peggy Wolff originally appeared in The Chicago Trubune.

Ready in
2 h 40 m
2 h
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
239
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Pullman bread pans (aka pain de mie pans) are available at many cooking stores; try Sur La Table and Williams Sonoma. They are also available online at: Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's and more.

Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 Teaspoon (5.5 grams) yeast
  • 1 1/2 Cup (362 grams) warm water
  • 2 Tablespoons (25 grams) sugar
  • 4 Cups (548 grams) bread flour
  • 2 1/2 Tablespoons (33 grams) lard
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon salt

Directions

Sprinkle the yeast in a medium bowl; pour 1/4 cup warm water over the yeast.

Add 1 tablespoon sugar.

Allow the yeast to bloom in the water until the water begins to foam, 5-7 minutes.

Place the flour, remaining 1 tablespoon sugar, remaining 1 1/4 cups water, lard and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer equipped with a dough hook.

Add the yeast mixture.

Mix on low until a dough forms.

Turn speed to medium; mix, 8-10 minutes.

Place the kneaded dough in a lightly greased bowl; cover with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm, draft-free place until doubled in bulk, 1 to 1 1/2 hours.

Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

Punch down the dough; knead on a lightly floured work surface, 30 seconds.

Shape the dough into a log.

Place dough in a lightly greased Pullman loaf pan; cover with plastic wrap and allow to rise until the dough has almost reached the top edge of the pan, about 30 minutes. (Watch closely so that the dough does not overproof.)

Carefully remove the plastic; slide the metal cover closed.

Bake, about 40 minutes.

Remove the lid in the last 5 minutes of baking.

The bread is done when an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center registers 190 degrees.

Turn the loaf out onto a rack to cool completely before slicing.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving239
Total Fat4g7%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated1g7%
Cholesterol3mg1%
Protein7g14%
Carbs42g14%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.6%
Vitamin K0.2µg0.1%
Calcium10mg1%
Fiber1g6%
Folate (food)31µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)171µg43%
Folic acid82µgN/A
Iron2mg14%
Magnesium14mg3%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg27%
Phosphorus57mg8%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium60mg1%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg23.3%
Sodium226mg9%
Sugars, added2gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg42.1%
Water44gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.7%
Tags
best recipes
bread
bread recipe
yeast
white bread
Pullman Bread
sandwich bread