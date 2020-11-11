Pullman Bread

Sprinkle the yeast in a medium bowl; pour 1/4 cup warm water over the yeast.

Add 1 tablespoon sugar.

Allow the yeast to bloom in the water until the water begins to foam, 5-7 minutes.

Place the flour, remaining 1 tablespoon sugar, remaining 1 1/4 cups water, lard and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer equipped with a dough hook.

Add the yeast mixture.

Mix on low until a dough forms.

Turn speed to medium; mix, 8-10 minutes.

Place the kneaded dough in a lightly greased bowl; cover with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm, draft-free place until doubled in bulk, 1 to 1 1/2 hours.

Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

Punch down the dough; knead on a lightly floured work surface, 30 seconds.

Shape the dough into a log.

Place dough in a lightly greased Pullman loaf pan; cover with plastic wrap and allow to rise until the dough has almost reached the top edge of the pan, about 30 minutes. (Watch closely so that the dough does not overproof.)

Carefully remove the plastic; slide the metal cover closed.

Bake, about 40 minutes.

Remove the lid in the last 5 minutes of baking.

The bread is done when an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center registers 190 degrees.

Turn the loaf out onto a rack to cool completely before slicing.