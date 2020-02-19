  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Make Ahead Eggs Benedict Casserole

February 19, 2020 | 1:34pm
This dish is no Benedict Arnold
MAKE AHEAD EGGS BENEDICT CASSEROLE

Photo courtesy of Belly Full.

Too busy to commit to cooking real eggs benedict? Consider this make-ahead option topped with an easy hollandaise sauce made from lemon juice, egg yolks, heavy cream and Dijon mustard.

This recipe is courtesy of Belly Full.

Ready in
1 h and 5 m
15 m
(prepare time)
50 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
434
Calories Per Serving
Notes

English muffins are more dense than regular white bread, so you really want the casserole to sit in the refrigerator for an ample amount of time in order for the muffins to absorb the liquid.

If you need to heat up the Hollandaise Sauce, you can place it in the microwave for a few seconds, but be careful - you don’t want it to curdle.

Ingredients

Casserole

  • 3/4 Pounds Canadian bacon, roughly diced
  • 6 whole English muffins, split and cut into 1 inch pieces
  • 8 large eggs
  • 2 Cups whole milk
  • 1 Teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon paprika

Easy Hollandaise Sauce

  • 4 large egg yolks
  • 1/2 Cup heavy cream
  • 2 Tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 Teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 Pinch of cayenne pepper
  • 1/2 Cup unsalted butter, melted

Directions

Casserole

Coat a 9×13 pan with cooking spray.

Combine the bacon and english muffin pieces and place in the pan, spreading them out evenly.

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, and onion powder; pour over the top of the English muffins.

Press down gently with a wooden spoon or your hands to coat.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 5 hours, or overnight.

Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking.

Sprinkle the paprika over the top.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Cover and bake for 35 minutes.

Uncover; bake 15 minutes longer or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean.

Just before your casserole is done cooking, make your hollandaise.

Easy Hollandaise Sauce

Heat butter in the microwave for about 1 minute, or until melted and hot, but not boiling.

In a blender, add the egg yolks, cream, lemon juice, mustard, and cayenne to taste; cover and blend for about 10 seconds.

Then turn it back on and slowly drizzle in the melted butter until fully incorporated and thickened.

Taste and adjust flavor to your liking.

Serve sauce immediately with the casserole.

Garnish with chopped chives or scallions, optional.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving434
Total Fat28g43%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated15g74%
Cholesterol356mg100%
Protein22g45%
Carbs24g8%
Vitamin A302µg34%
Vitamin B121µg45%
Vitamin B60.3mg22.2%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D106IU100%
Vitamin E2mg11%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium202mg20%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)59µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)77µg19%
Folic acid11µgN/A
Iron3mg14%
Magnesium39mg9%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg29%
Phosphorus345mg49%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium562mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg45%
Sodium583mg24%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg39.4%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water160gN/A
Zinc2mg19%
