Make Ahead Eggs Benedict Casserole

Too busy to commit to cooking real eggs benedict? Consider this make-ahead option topped with an easy hollandaise sauce made from lemon juice, egg yolks, heavy cream and Dijon mustard.
This recipe is courtesy of Belly Full.
Notes
English muffins are more dense than regular white bread, so you really want the casserole to sit in the refrigerator for an ample amount of time in order for the muffins to absorb the liquid.
If you need to heat up the Hollandaise Sauce, you can place it in the microwave for a few seconds, but be careful - you don’t want it to curdle.
Ingredients
Casserole
- 3/4 Pounds Canadian bacon, roughly diced
- 6 whole English muffins, split and cut into 1 inch pieces
- 8 large eggs
- 2 Cups whole milk
- 1 Teaspoon onion powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon paprika
Easy Hollandaise Sauce
- 4 large egg yolks
- 1/2 Cup heavy cream
- 2 Tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 Teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 Pinch of cayenne pepper
- 1/2 Cup unsalted butter, melted
Directions
Casserole
Coat a 9×13 pan with cooking spray.
Combine the bacon and english muffin pieces and place in the pan, spreading them out evenly.
In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, and onion powder; pour over the top of the English muffins.
Press down gently with a wooden spoon or your hands to coat.
Cover and refrigerate for at least 5 hours, or overnight.
Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking.
Sprinkle the paprika over the top.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
Cover and bake for 35 minutes.
Uncover; bake 15 minutes longer or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean.
Just before your casserole is done cooking, make your hollandaise.
Easy Hollandaise Sauce
Heat butter in the microwave for about 1 minute, or until melted and hot, but not boiling.
In a blender, add the egg yolks, cream, lemon juice, mustard, and cayenne to taste; cover and blend for about 10 seconds.
Then turn it back on and slowly drizzle in the melted butter until fully incorporated and thickened.
Taste and adjust flavor to your liking.
Serve sauce immediately with the casserole.
Garnish with chopped chives or scallions, optional.