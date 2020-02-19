Make Ahead Eggs Benedict Casserole

Coat a 9×13 pan with cooking spray.

Combine the bacon and english muffin pieces and place in the pan, spreading them out evenly.

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, and onion powder; pour over the top of the English muffins.

Press down gently with a wooden spoon or your hands to coat.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 5 hours, or overnight.

Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before baking.

Sprinkle the paprika over the top.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Cover and bake for 35 minutes.

Uncover; bake 15 minutes longer or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean.

Just before your casserole is done cooking, make your hollandaise.