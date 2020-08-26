Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes

August 26, 2020
Courtesy of McCormick
These one-pot mashed potatoes are slow-simmered in stock and bay leaves, then whipped to perfection with butter, milk and garlic. Pop on the lid and take the dish to your Thanksgiving gathering or a neighborhood potluck.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 5 Pounds Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut into cubes
- 1 Cup Kitchen Basics® All Natural Original Chicken Stock
- 2 McCormick® Bay Leaves
- 1/2 Cup (1 stick) butter, cut into chunks
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 3/4 Teaspoons McCormick® Ground Pepper Black
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Powder
- 1/2 to 1 Cup milk
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Parsley Flakes
Directions
Spray inside of 6-quart slow cooker with no stick cooking spray. Add potatoes, stock and bay leaves. Cover.
Cook 4 hours on HIGH or until potatoes are tender, stirring after each hour. Remove bay leaves. Stir in butter, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Cover. Let stand 5 minutes.
Beat potatoes with electric mixer on medium-high speed or mash with potato masher, gradually adding milk, until smooth. Stir in parsley. Top with additional butter, if desired.
Servings16
Calories Per Serving173
Total Fat6g10%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated4g20%
Cholesterol17mg6%
Protein4g7%
Carbs26g9%
Vitamin A55µg6%
Vitamin B60.4mg33.5%
Vitamin C28mg31%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.7%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.3%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium34mg3%
Fiber3g13%
Folate (food)25µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)25µg6%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium35mg8%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg11%
Phosphorus97mg14%
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium633mg13%
Sodium181mg8%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg10.4%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water138gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.4%
Tags