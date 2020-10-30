Dean’s Sweet Potato Casserole

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray large baking dish with cooking spray.

Drain yams. Place in stand mixer bowl and add sugar, flour, pineapple and spices.

Mix on medium-low speed. While they mix, slowly pour in butter until no lumps of yams are present.

Mix in pecans and dried cranberries into the yam batter. Then pour into baking dish, top with marshmallows and bake at 350°F for 30 minutes.