4.5
2 ratings

Dean’s Sweet Potato Casserole

October 30, 2020 | 3:10pm
This extravagant casserole can be made in a flash
Dean's Sweet Potato Casserole

Courtesy of Imperial Sugar

When you want to impress your family on the holidays, make this sweet potato casserole. Pineapple, pecans and cranberries are a nice, sweet touch to the classic recipe.

Courtesy of Imperial Sugar

Ready in
1 hr
30 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
16
Servings
194
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 cans (24 ounces) yams
  • 1 Cup crushed pineapple
  • 1 Cup Imperial Sugar Light Brown Sugar
  • 3 Tablespoons flour
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 Teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Cup unsalted butter, melted
  • 1/4 Cup chopped pecans
  • 1/4 Cup dried cranberries
  • 3 Cups marshmallows

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray large baking dish with cooking spray.

Drain yams. Place in stand mixer bowl and add sugar, flour, pineapple and spices.

Mix on medium-low speed. While they mix, slowly pour in butter until no lumps of yams are present.

Mix in pecans and dried cranberries into the yam batter. Then pour into baking dish, top with marshmallows and bake at 350°F for 30 minutes.

Nutritional Facts
Servings16
Calories Per Serving194
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar17gN/A
Saturated4g19%
Cholesterol15mg5%
Protein1g3%
Carbs33g11%
Vitamin A52µg6%
Vitamin B60.1mg11.2%
Vitamin C12mg14%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.7%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.4%
Vitamin K2µg1%
Calcium22mg2%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)13µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)13µg3%
Iron0.4mg2.4%
Magnesium14mg3%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.3%
Phosphorus34mg5%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium383mg8%
Sodium51mg2%
Sugars, added14gN/A
Trans0.2gN/A
Water42gN/A
Zinc0.2mg2%
Dean’s Sweet Potato Casserole