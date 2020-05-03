Slow Cooker Banana French Toast Casserole

An easy slow cooker French toast casserole of bread cubes in a custard base with bananas and a peanut butter syrup.
Notes
Use very ripe bananas for mashing and blending with the milk mixture. Slice firmer bananas for topping the bread portion when serving.
Ingredients
- PAM® Original No-Stick Cooking Spray
- 4 bananas, divided
- 1 carton (16 oz each) Egg Beaters® Original
- 2 Cups reduced fat (2%) milk
- 3/4 Cups firmly packed light brown sugar
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 8 Cups French bread cubes (1-inch cubes)
- 1/4 Cup Peter Pan® Honey Roast Creamy Peanut & Natural Honey Spread
- 2/3 Cups Mrs. Butter-Worth’s® Lite Syrup
Directions
Generously spray inside of 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Peel and mash 2 bananas in large bowl. Stir in Egg Beaters, milk, sugar, vanilla and cinnamon. Add bread cubes; toss to coat. Place mixture in slow cooker.
Cover; cook on LOW 3-1/2 to 4 hours or on HIGH 2 to 2-1/2 hours.
Just before serving, set slow cooker to WARM. Place Peter Pan in small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH 30 seconds. Add syrup; microwave on HIGH 30 seconds more or until mixture is blended when stirred. Peel and slice remaining 2 bananas. Top each bread portion evenly with banana slices and syrup.