4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cooker Banana French Toast Casserole

May 3, 2020 | 8:53pm
Perfect for anytime breakfast
Slow Cooker Banana French Toast Casserole
Photo courtesy of CONAGRA

An easy slow cooker French toast casserole of bread cubes in a custard base with bananas and a peanut butter syrup.

Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat

Ready in
4 h and 15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
4 h
(cook time)
8
Servings
494
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Use very ripe bananas for mashing and blending with the milk mixture. Slice firmer bananas for topping the bread portion when serving.

Ingredients

  • PAM® Original No-Stick Cooking Spray
  • 4 bananas, divided
  • 1 carton (16 oz each) Egg Beaters® Original
  • 2 Cups reduced fat (2%) milk
  • 3/4 Cups firmly packed light brown sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 8 Cups French bread cubes (1-inch cubes)
  • 1/4 Cup Peter Pan® Honey Roast Creamy Peanut & Natural Honey Spread
  • 2/3 Cups Mrs. Butter-Worth’s® Lite Syrup

Directions

Generously spray inside of 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Peel and mash 2 bananas in large bowl. Stir in Egg Beaters, milk, sugar, vanilla and cinnamon. Add bread cubes; toss to coat. Place mixture in slow cooker.

Cover; cook on LOW 3-1/2 to 4 hours or on HIGH 2 to 2-1/2 hours.

Just before serving, set slow cooker to WARM. Place Peter Pan in small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH 30 seconds. Add syrup; microwave on HIGH 30 seconds more or until mixture is blended when stirred. Peel and slice remaining 2 bananas. Top each bread portion evenly with banana slices and syrup.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving494
Total Fat6g9%
Sugar56gN/A
Saturated2g8%
Cholesterol6mg2%
Protein7g14%
Carbs109g36%
Vitamin A30µg3%
Vitamin B120.3µg11.4%
Vitamin B60.3mg25.2%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0.8µg5.3%
Vitamin E0.1mg0.9%
Vitamin K0.7µg0.6%
Calcium336mg34%
Fiber4g17%
Folate (food)40µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)170µg42%
Folic acid76µgN/A
Iron22mg100%
Magnesium46mg11%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg36%
Phosphorus109mg16%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium458mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.9mg67.9%
Sodium683mg28%
Sugars, added45gN/A
Thiamin (B1)1mg98%
Water113gN/A
Zinc1mg9%
Tags
best recipes