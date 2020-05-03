Slow Cooker Banana French Toast Casserole

Generously spray inside of 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Peel and mash 2 bananas in large bowl. Stir in Egg Beaters, milk, sugar, vanilla and cinnamon. Add bread cubes; toss to coat. Place mixture in slow cooker.

Cover; cook on LOW 3-1/2 to 4 hours or on HIGH 2 to 2-1/2 hours.

Just before serving, set slow cooker to WARM. Place Peter Pan in small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH 30 seconds. Add syrup; microwave on HIGH 30 seconds more or until mixture is blended when stirred. Peel and slice remaining 2 bananas. Top each bread portion evenly with banana slices and syrup.