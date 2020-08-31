Preheat oven to 350° F. Prepare a 9-inch pie crust and set aside.

Combine blackberries, flour, sugar and salt in a bowl. If using frozen berries it is necessary to let mixture sit at room temperature for at least 90 minutes.

Scrape mixture into pie shell. Melt butter and pour over berries, if using.

Roll remaining pie dough in a circle large enough to cover pie. Using a small round cutter, cut a few circles on surface and retain rounds. Place dough onto pie. Cut away excess dough from edge. Place rounds on surface and brush entire top with a thin coat of water.

Sprinkle surface with a thin even layer of sugar and place pie in oven.

Bake until filling makes thick bubbles in center, about 70 minutes if using fresh berries and 95 minutes if using frozen berries. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, if desired.