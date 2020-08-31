  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Blackberry Pie

August 31, 2020 | 1:49pm
It's the ripe time to make this pie
blackberry pie
Courtesy of Imperial Sugar

Bursting with blackberry flavor and not too sweet, this blackberry pie is nestled inside a flaky, buttery pie crust. Serve warm and top with homemade vanilla ice cream for a delicious summer treat. 

Recipe courtesy of Imperial Sugar.

Ready in
1 h 50 m
40 m
(prepare time)
1 h 10 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
252
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Pure Butter Pie Curst (9 inches)
  • 8 Cups blackberries, fresh or frozen
  • 1/2 Cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 Cup Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
  • 1/8 Teaspoon salt
  • 2 Tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 Tablespoons butter, optional
  • Vanilla ice cream, optional

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° F. Prepare a 9-inch pie crust and set aside.

Combine blackberries, flour, sugar and salt in a bowl. If using frozen berries it is necessary to let mixture sit at room temperature for at least 90 minutes.

Scrape mixture into pie shell. Melt butter and pour over berries, if using.

Roll remaining pie dough in a circle large enough to cover pie. Using a small round cutter, cut a few circles on surface and retain rounds. Place dough onto pie. Cut away excess dough from edge. Place rounds on surface and brush entire top with a thin coat of water.

Sprinkle surface with a thin even layer of sugar and place pie in oven.

Bake until filling makes thick bubbles in center, about 70 minutes if using fresh berries and 95 minutes if using frozen berries. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving252
Total Fat12g19%
Sugar26gN/A
Saturated7g36%
Cholesterol30mg10%
Protein2g5%
Carbs36g12%
Vitamin A109µg12%
Vitamin C25mg28%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.4%
Vitamin E2mg11%
Vitamin K24µg20%
Calcium38mg4%
Fiber6g25%
Folate (food)32µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)48µg12%
Folic acid10µgN/A
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium25mg6%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg7%
Phosphorus36mg5%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium200mg4%
Sodium32mg1%
Sugars, added20gN/A
Trans0.5gN/A
Water108gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.1%
Tags
best recipes
dessert ideas
pie recipes
summer recipes