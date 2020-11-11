Homemade Turkey Stock

Making your own turkey stock is a Thanksgiving Day game changer. This easy recipe will add depth of flavor to your gravy, stuffing, casseroles and any soup you decide to make with it.
This recipe by Bill Daley originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 turkey drumsticks
- 2 turkey wings
- 2 large Spanish onions, peeled, cut in half
- 2 large carrots, peeled, cut into large pieces
- 2 ribs celery, cut into large pieces
- 2 bay leaves
- 3 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1 Tablespoon cracked black peppercorns
Directions
Place turkey parts in a large baking dish; cook in a 400-degree oven until they are golden, with the skin beginning to separate from the end of the drumsticks, about 30 minutes.
Transfer turkey parts and all accumulated fat and juices to a large stockpot.
Cover turkey with water; heat to a boil over high heat; reduce heat, cover and simmer for as long as you can manage, even overnight.
Add the vegetables, bay leaves, thyme and pepper; cook, 1 hour; strain stock into a clean container.
Cover and place in refrigerator.
When cool, pull off the layer of fat on top; discard.
Keeps three to four days refrigerated, or freeze and thaw before using.
Reheat on Thanksgiving morning and use all day.