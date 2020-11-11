Homemade Turkey Stock

Place turkey parts in a large baking dish; cook in a 400-degree oven until they are golden, with the skin beginning to separate from the end of the drumsticks, about 30 minutes.

Transfer turkey parts and all accumulated fat and juices to a large stockpot.

Cover turkey with water; heat to a boil over high heat; reduce heat, cover and simmer for as long as you can manage, even overnight.

Add the vegetables, bay leaves, thyme and pepper; cook, 1 hour; strain stock into a clean container.

Cover and place in refrigerator.

When cool, pull off the layer of fat on top; discard.

Keeps three to four days refrigerated, or freeze and thaw before using.

Reheat on Thanksgiving morning and use all day.