Turkey with brown sugar and maple syrup brine

Combine all the ingredients, except the turkey, in a large enamel or stainless steel stockpot large enough to hold the brine and the turkey. Heat to a simmer over high heat; remove from heat. Let cool completely. Remove the neck and giblets from the turkey (save for stock).

Place the turkey in the cooled brine, making sure there is enough brine to cover the bird. Add water to cover, if needed. Refrigerate 12 hours to 3 days, turning the bird in the brine twice a day (this sentence as published has been corrected in this text). Drain off brine. Rinse turkey; roast according to your favorite recipe.