One-Pot Wonders You Can Cook All Year Round

Who doesn’t love a good one-pot wonder? Throw your ingredients into a pot, step away from the stove, and rest assured that dinner will be on the table and it will be delicious! Perhaps you agree,;after all, the case is strong, and one-pot wonders deserve to be in everyone’s repertoire, but maybe you think they are strictly seasonal.

Stews, soups, and other hearty fare certainly do fall under the one-pot wonder bracket, but don’t be fooled into thinking that you can only make easy, single-pot recipes when the weather is cold and grey. There are plenty of one-pot meals that you can whip up in height of summer as well as the dead of winter. Recipes that are seasonally evergreen if you will, or else can be altered slightly depending on the time of year.

These 30 recipes are all delicious and almost all are one-pot recipes that use Dutch ovens, slow-cookers, Instant Pots, multi-cookers, and more (we made a few exceptions with some irresistible single sheet-pan dinners because they’re easy and magical and we just couldn’t resist!)

So go on, see for yourself, easy, delicious ad seasonally ambiguous recipes do exist and are sure to delight.