Instant Pot Healthy Chicken Meatballs with Salsa Verde
Meatballs with salsa verde is as good as it gets!
Jan 18, 2018 | 11:48 am
This is the perfect dish for those extra-picky friends. It’s lean, gluten-free, and carb-free! The spices are not overwhelming and the salsa verde gives the dish a nice acidic bite!

4
Servings
223
Calories Per Serving
Notes

If you prefer beef, substitute the ground chicken for ground beef.

Ingredients

For the meatballs:

  • 1 pound ground chicken
  • 1 teaspoon of salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 egg
  • half an onion, finely diced
  • ¼ cup almond meal
  • 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
  • ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • ½ cup of water
  • Parmesan cheese (optional)

For the salsa verde:

  • ½ pound tomatillos
  • 1 jalapeno, deseeded and halved
  • 2 small onions, cut into 6ths
  • 1/8 cup lime juice
  • ½ bunch fresh cilantro
  • 1 avocado peeled, deseeded and cut into chunks
  • salt and pepper to taste

Directions

For the meatballs:

In a mixing bowl, combine the ground chicken, salt, pepper, egg, onion, almond meal, and spices. Mix well and form into small balls. Make sure you don’t roll them too tightly or they will be tough.

Set the Instant Pot to “Sauté” and heat the oil. Sear the meatballs until lightly browned on all sides, about 4 minutes. You will do this in batches. Set meatballs aside.

Clean out the inner pot of the Instant Pot and brush a thin layer of oil on the inside of 

Secure the lid and set the "Pressure Release" to "Sealing". Press the "Cancel" button to reset the cooking program, then select the "Poultry" setting and set the cooking time for 7 minutes at high pressure. 

When the timer goes off, you can perform a quick release by moving the "Pressure Release" to "Venting", or you can let the pressure release naturally.

Add the salsa verde. Toss the meatballs in the sauce and let it heat for a few minutes. Alternatively you can also serve the salsa verde as a dipping sauce.

Sprinkle with some Parmesan cheese if you want. Serve immediately.

For the salsa verde:

Preheat the broiler with a rack about 4 inches below the top.

Place the tomatillos, onions and jalapenos on a rimmed baking sheet and broil until they have blackened in a few areas.

Place the hot tomatillos, onions, jalapenos, cilantro and avocado in a blender and pulse until the mixture is smooth with no chunks remaining.

Once the mixture has cooled add lime juice. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
13g
19%
Sugar
1g
1%
Saturated Fat
4g
17%
Cholesterol
121mg
40%
Carbohydrate, by difference
1g
1%
Protein
26g
57%
Vitamin A, RAE
1µg
0%
Vitamin B-12
1µg
42%
Vitamin B-6
1mg
77%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
1mg
1%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
4µg
4%
Calcium, Ca
11mg
1%
Choline, total
67mg
16%
Folate, total
4µg
1%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
32mg
10%
Niacin
8mg
57%
Pantothenic acid
2mg
40%
Phosphorus, P
266mg
38%
Selenium, Se
16µg
29%
Sodium, Na
88mg
6%
Water
80g
3%
Zinc, Zn
2mg
25%
