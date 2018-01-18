Instant Pot Healthy Chicken Meatballs with Salsa Verde

In a mixing bowl, combine the ground chicken, salt, pepper, egg, onion, almond meal, and spices. Mix well and form into small balls. Make sure you don’t roll them too tightly or they will be tough.

Set the Instant Pot to “Sauté” and heat the oil. Sear the meatballs until lightly browned on all sides, about 4 minutes. You will do this in batches. Set meatballs aside.



Clean out the inner pot of the Instant Pot and brush a thin layer of oil on the inside of



Secure the lid and set the "Pressure Release" to "Sealing". Press the "Cancel" button to reset the cooking program, then select the "Poultry" setting and set the cooking time for 7 minutes at high pressure.



When the timer goes off, you can perform a quick release by moving the "Pressure Release" to "Venting", or you can let the pressure release naturally.

Add the salsa verde. Toss the meatballs in the sauce and let it heat for a few minutes. Alternatively you can also serve the salsa verde as a dipping sauce.

Sprinkle with some Parmesan cheese if you want. Serve immediately.