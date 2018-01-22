Instant Pot Chicken Chili

Dice the chicken into small 1-inch cubes or thin strips, whichever you prefer.



Turn your Instant Pot to “Sauté” mode and melt the butter. Add the onions, garlic, and pepper and sauté until fragrant, about 5 minutes.

Add all the spices to the pot, heating until fragrant, about 2 minutes.

Staying on "sauté" mode, add the chicken and cook until browned slightly, about 2 minutes.

Add the beans, tomatoes, water and corn kernels.

Switch the setting to “Bean/Chili” mode and set at high pressure for 30 minutes.

When the timer beeps, you can perform a quick release by moving the pressure release to “Venting,” or you can let the pressure release naturally.

A natural pressure release can take from 5 to 30 minutes. When the pressure is fully released, the float valve will drop and the lid will unlock and open.

Turn off Instant Pot. If desired, serve chili with sour cream and sprinkle with cheese and cilantro.