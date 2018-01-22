  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Instant Pot Chicken Chili
This chicken chili recipe is a filling, easy weeknight dish
Jan 22, 2018 | 5:46 pm
By
Editor
chicken chili
fudio/iStock

If you’re not into the heaviness of a beef chili, chicken chili is a perfect option. This is a pretty straightforward recipe with a dash of heat. Adjust the chili if you like things a little milder.

15 Absolute Best Chili Recipes

Ready in
50 m
6
Servings
343
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 2 onions, medium diced
  • 1 red bell pepper, medium chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic minced
  • 1 tablespoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 2 pounds boneless chicken breasts
  • One 15-ounce can pinto beans (rinsed and drained)
  • One 14.5-ounce can diced tomatoes
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 1/2 cups corn kernels (frozen, thawed)
  • Sour cream (optional)
  • Shredded cheese (optional)
  • Cilantro (optional)

Directions

Dice the chicken into small  1-inch cubes or thin strips, whichever you prefer.

Turn your Instant Pot to “Sauté” mode and melt the butter. Add the onions, garlic, and pepper and sauté until fragrant, about 5 minutes.

Add all the spices to the pot, heating until fragrant, about 2 minutes.

Staying on "sauté" mode, add the chicken and cook until browned slightly, about 2 minutes.

Add the beans, tomatoes, water and corn kernels.

Switch the setting to “Bean/Chili” mode and set at high pressure for 30 minutes.

When the timer beeps, you can perform a quick release by moving the pressure release to “Venting,” or you can let the pressure release naturally. 
A natural pressure release can take from 5 to 30 minutes. When the pressure is fully released, the float valve will drop and the lid will unlock and open.

Turn off Instant Pot. If desired, serve chili with sour cream and sprinkle with cheese and cilantro.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
7g
10%
Sugar
2g
2%
Saturated Fat
2g
8%
Cholesterol
178mg
59%
Carbohydrate, by difference
20g
15%
Protein
52g
100%
Vitamin A, RAE
120µg
17%
Vitamin B-6
2mg
100%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
4mg
5%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
10µg
11%
Calcium, Ca
48mg
5%
Choline, total
180mg
42%
Fiber, total dietary
3g
12%
Fluoride, F
1µg
0%
Folate, total
36µg
9%
Iron, Fe
4mg
22%
Magnesium, Mg
78mg
24%
Niacin
17mg
100%
Pantothenic acid
3mg
60%
Phosphorus, P
444mg
63%
Selenium, Se
51µg
93%
Sodium, Na
123mg
8%
Water
165g
6%
Zinc, Zn
2mg
25%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.
Tags
Instant Pot
chili chicken