Instant Pot Brisket Pot Roast

This is like having your Mother's cooking all over again
This is a perfect traditional pot roast recipe that will make you long for Sundays. The ingredients are pretty straightforward, and it will take you just over an hour to create the comforting, earthy flavors of a traditional pot roast.

7
Servings
676
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 3 pounds beef brisket
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 large yellow onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 carrots, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces.
  • 2 cups beef broth
  • 3 Yukon gold potatoes, cut in sixths
  • 2 cups button mushrooms, stems trimmed
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 teaspoon fresh thyme

Directions

Sprinkle chuck roast with salt and pepper.

Turn your Instant Pot to “Sauté” mode and add the beef, turning to brown on all sides, approximately 7 minutes. Remove the chuck roast from pan and set aside.

Heat the oil and add the onions, garlic, and carrots. Sauté until fragrant, about 5 minutes. Return the roast to the pot and add the beef broth, potatoes, button mushrooms, bay leaf, and fresh thyme.
Press the “Pressure Cook” button and adjust time to 70 minutes.

When the timer beeps, you can perform a quick release by moving the pressure release to “Venting,” or you can let the pressure release naturally. A natural pressure release can take from 5 to 30 minutes. When the pressure is fully released, the float valve will drop and the lid will unlock and open.

Remove the meat and let it rest. Slice and serve with vegetables on a platter.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
51g
73%
Saturated Fat
20g
83%
Cholesterol
240mg
80%
Carbohydrate, by difference
1g
1%
Protein
50g
100%
Vitamin A, RAE
4µg
1%
Vitamin B-12
4µg
100%
Vitamin B-6
1mg
77%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
1mg
1%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
4µg
4%
Calcium, Ca
30mg
3%
Choline, total
183mg
43%
Fluoride, F
13µg
0%
Folate, total
16µg
4%
Iron, Fe
5mg
28%
Magnesium, Mg
37mg
12%
Niacin
9mg
64%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
349mg
50%
Selenium, Se
80µg
100%
Sodium, Na
2138mg
100%
Water
207g
8%
Zinc, Zn
12mg
100%
Tags
Instant Pot
Brisket
Brisket Pot Roast