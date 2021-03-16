What could be better than a hearty one-pot dish that is both good and good for you, and ready in just over half an hour? This one beats takeout pizza any day of the week.
This recipe is adapted from a recipe on the website Kitchen Nostalgia. It was originally published in the Capital Gazette.
Notes
If you have meat lovers in the house, it's easy enough to add ground beef, turkey, sausage or even bacon while the onions are cooking.
Ingredients
- 6 to 8 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 medium chopped onions
- 2 medium chopped carrots
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 3 Cups canned chopped tomatoes with liquid
- 2 Tablespoons tomato puree
- 1 to 2 tablespoons sugar
- Parsley, basil, oregano, thyme, allspice, to taste
- About 6 cups vegetable (or chicken) broth
- 12 Ounces spaghetti
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: In a large pot, heat 6 to 8 tablespoons olive oil and saute 2 medium chopped onions until translucent. Add 2 medium chopped carrots and 4 minced garlic cloves and saute for 1 more minute.
Step 2: Add 3 cups canned chopped tomatoes (with liquid), 2 tablespoons tomato puree, 1 to 2 tablespoons sugar, 4 cups vegetable or chicken broth and herbs to taste (parsley, basil, oregano, thyme, allspice). Bring to a boil and cook for about 15 minutes.
Step 3: Add 12 ounces uncooked spaghetti to the pot and simmer until the pasta is tender, about 15 minutes. Stir from time to time and add more broth while cooking to achieve desired consistency. Season with salt and pepper to taste.