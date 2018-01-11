Chicken Thighs with Creamy Leek and Caper Sauce

Preheat the oven to 425ºF.

Place the chicken and potatoes in a 8 x 12 x 2-in sheet pan and toss with the olive oil. Arrange the chicken skin-side up and season generously with salt and pepper. Roast for 25 minutes until the skin is crisp and starting to turn golden.

Meanwhile, combine all the remaining ingredients, except the watercress, with 7 tbsp boiling water in a jug, then season with salt and pepper. When the cooking time for the chicken and potatoes is up, pour the creamy mixture into the pan, then turn the chicken in the liquid to coat but return the chicken to skin-side up.

Roast for a further 30 minutes until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce is bubbling. Serve with the watercress scattered on top.

Recipes excerpted with permission from Sheet Pan Magic by Sue Quinn, (Quadrille, October 2017)