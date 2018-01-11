  1. Home
Chicken Thighs with Creamy Leek and Caper Sauce
A delicious, decadent tasting dinner for any night of the week!
Jan 11, 2018 | 4:30 pm
By
Editor
Chicken Thighs with Creamy Leek and Caper Sauce

Faith Mason

The sauce here is a gorgeous one, with the rich and creamy notes lifted by the sharp saltiness of the capers. It really does make you wonder why anything is cooked on the stove. — Faith Mason, author of Sheet Pan Magic

5
Servings
441
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 8 chicken thighs, skin on
  • 1 Pound new potatoes, halved (or quartered if large)
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2/3 Cups heavy cream
  • 7 Tablespoons dry vermouth (Noilly Prat is great) or white wine
  • 1 Tablespoon bouillon powder
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 large leek, finely sliced
  • 3 Tablespoons capers
  • 2 handfuls of watercress

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425ºF.

Place the chicken and potatoes in a 8 x 12 x 2-in sheet pan and toss with the olive oil. Arrange the chicken skin-side up and season generously with salt and pepper. Roast for 25 minutes until the skin is crisp and starting to turn golden.

Meanwhile, combine all the remaining ingredients, except the watercress, with 7 tbsp boiling water in a jug, then season with salt and pepper. When the cooking time for the chicken and potatoes is up, pour the creamy mixture into the pan, then turn the chicken in the liquid to coat but return the chicken to skin-side up.

Roast for a further 30 minutes until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce is bubbling. Serve with the watercress scattered on top.

Recipes excerpted with permission from Sheet Pan Magic by Sue Quinn, (Quadrille, October 2017)

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
30g
43%
Sugar
3g
3%
Saturated Fat
11g
46%
Cholesterol
17mg
6%
Carbohydrate, by difference
40g
31%
Protein
5g
11%
Vitamin A, RAE
49µg
7%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
6mg
8%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
12µg
13%
Calcium, Ca
82mg
8%
Choline, total
25mg
6%
Fiber, total dietary
3g
12%
Fluoride, F
1µg
0%
Folate, total
14µg
4%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
26mg
8%
Niacin
3mg
21%
Phosphorus, P
124mg
18%
Selenium, Se
3µg
5%
Sodium, Na
1795mg
100%
Water
74g
3%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
