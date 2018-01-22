Instant Pot Mac and Cheese

Place the macaroni, broth, and butter in the Instant Pot.

Secure the lid to “sealing” and select the “manual” setting. Cook at high pressure for 3 minutes. Move the steam release to “Venting” and perform a quick release, or let the Instant Pot release the pressure naturally. A natural pressure release can take from 5 to 30 minutes. When the pressure is fully released, the float valve will drop and the lid will unlock and open.

Once the pressure is released, open the pot and drain the pasta if there is any left over water. Set pasta aside.



Grease the Instant Pot with a small dab of butter and pour about half of the cooked noodles inside. Layer 6 slices of cheese, 2 cups of the Monterey Jack cheese and one cup of the Cheddar cheese.

Repeat until you have used up all of the cheese, except the Parmesan. Generously sprinkle the Parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs on top. Pour milk down the sides of the mixture, taking care not to pour it on top of the layers.

Close the lid and turn the steam release to venting position. Press “Slow Cook” and then “More.” Add 2 hours to cook time. You may need to cook it a little longer; turn off the heat when the milk has evaporated and just a creamy cheese sauce remains.

Serve immediately.

