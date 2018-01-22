  1. Home
Instant Pot Mac and Cheese
Your favorite pasta dish just got even more delicious!
Jan 22, 2018 | 1:56 pm
By
Editor
Mac and Cheese
iamthatiam/istock

Who doesn’t like mac and cheese? It’s the ultimate comfort food, and the Instant Pot just makes it that much easier to prepare. This recipe includes four — yes four — cheeses for the ultimate indulgence food. There won’t be too many leftovers when you make this dish.

8
Servings
588
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 5 cups dry macaroni elbows
  • 4 cups chicken broth
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 4 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 12 slices white American cheese
  • ¼ cup Parmesan cheese
  • ½ cup whole-wheat bread crumbs
  • ½ cup milk

Directions

Place the macaroni, broth, and butter in the Instant Pot.

Secure the lid to “sealing” and select the “manual” setting. Cook at high pressure for 3 minutes. Move the steam release to “Venting” and perform a quick release, or let the Instant Pot release the pressure naturally. A natural pressure release can take from 5 to 30 minutes. When the pressure is fully released, the float valve will drop and the lid will unlock and open. 

Once the pressure is released, open the pot and drain the pasta if there is any left over water. Set pasta aside.

Grease the Instant Pot with a small dab of butter and pour about half of the cooked noodles inside. Layer 6 slices of cheese, 2 cups of the Monterey Jack cheese and one cup of the Cheddar cheese.

Repeat until you have used up all of the cheese, except the Parmesan. Generously sprinkle the Parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs on top. Pour milk down the sides of the mixture, taking care not to pour it on top of the layers.

Close the lid and turn the steam release to venting position. Press “Slow Cook” and then “More.” Add 2 hours to cook time. You may need to cook it a little longer; turn off the heat when the milk has evaporated and just a creamy cheese sauce remains.

Serve immediately.
 

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
22g
31%
Sugar
13g
14%
Saturated Fat
8g
33%
Cholesterol
51mg
17%
Carbohydrate, by difference
69g
53%
Protein
28g
61%
Vitamin A, RAE
105µg
15%
Vitamin B-12
1µg
42%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
1mg
1%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
13µg
14%
Calcium, Ca
545mg
55%
Choline, total
85mg
20%
Fiber, total dietary
4g
16%
Folate, total
155µg
39%
Iron, Fe
4mg
22%
Magnesium, Mg
58mg
18%
Manganese, Mn
1mg
56%
Niacin
5mg
36%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
741mg
100%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Selenium, Se
41µg
75%
Sodium, Na
1827mg
100%
Thiamin
1mg
91%
Water
253g
9%
Zinc, Zn
4mg
50%
